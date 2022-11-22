Where good news shines
Hockey fans will be grateful the national champs are in town Thanksgiving weekend.
The top-ranked DU Pioneers host Omaha on Friday (7 pm) and Saturday (6 pm) at Magness Arena. Both games are designated “Hockey Parents Weekend” with tickets going for $25.
The Pios (9-3-0) are riding a heater, knocking off No. 4 St. Cloud State and sweeping a series against No. 12 North Dakota in their last three outings. DU has one loss over the past month.
