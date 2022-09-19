Where the good news shines
Talk about a Homecoming party.
The DU Pioneers hockey program will raise its ninth national championship banner Saturday, Oct. 22, prior to a game against Providence at Magness Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm.
Go through DU’s StubHub Marketplace and tickets can be had for $17.
The Pios tied Michigan for the most national titles with a 5-1 win over Minnesota State in April.
For what it’s worth, the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four will be hosted at Amalie Arena in Tampa, where the Avalanche clinched the 2022 Stanley Cup.
Could both repeat the feat?
