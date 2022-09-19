NCAA Denver Minnesota St Hockey

Denver players pose for a team photo after defeating Minnesota State in the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday in Boston. 

 The Associated Press

Where the good news shines

Talk about a Homecoming party.

The DU Pioneers hockey program will raise its ninth national championship banner Saturday, Oct. 22, prior to a game against Providence at Magness Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm.

Go through DU’s StubHub Marketplace and tickets can be had for $17.

The Pios tied Michigan for the most national titles with a 5-1 win over Minnesota State in April.

For what it’s worth, the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four will be hosted at Amalie Arena in Tampa, where the Avalanche clinched the 2022 Stanley Cup.

Could both repeat the feat?

(“Colorado Sunshine” celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions welcome through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.