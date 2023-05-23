Where good news shines

The DU Pioneers women's lacrosse program is barreling into the NCAA Final Four with more honors.

Grad student defender Gracie DeRose was named the IWLCA national defensive player of the week Tuesday. DeRose, a Maryland native from ACC country, helped the No. 5-seeded Pioneers defeat the No. 4 North Carolina Tar Heels 5-4 in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

The triumph secured DU’s first trip to the Final Four. DeRose helped DU's defense hold UNC to its lowest goal output of the season and kept the Tar Heels scoreless in the second half.

This is the fourth straight week the Pioneers earned national accolades, as Sam Thacker was recognized May 2, Emelia Bohi May 9 and Trinity McPherson May 16.

DeRose twice was the Big East defensive player of the week.

No. 5 Denver faces No. 1 Northwestern in the national semifinals 1 p.m. Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU and available online on ESPN apps.

