Get on your feet Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High as the Broncos honor over 70 cancer survivors throughout the game against the Indianapolis Colts. The “Fight Like a Bronco” initiative will include a pregame reception for the survivors, who will meet Broncos executives.
The real stars of Thursday Night Football will be celebrated at halftime.
The cancer survivors will be introduced Broncos-style — running out of the tunnel, fire and smoke booming, names called over the PA system. Guests were selected in partnership with the American Cancer Society Colorado, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Ford, UCHealth and U.S. Bank.
“Fight Like a Bronco” is a yearlong campaign focusing on prevention and screenings, support for cancer patients, the celebration of survivors and honoring Coloradans lost to cancer.
