Will the Nuggets trade Bones Hyland?

Only Calvin Booth knows — but you can check out Hyland at the NBA's Jordan Rising Stars Challenge either way.

For the third straight season, the Nuggets will be represented in the Rising Stars Challenge, a showcase for rookies, sophomores and standouts from the G League. Hyland will compete for the second straight season.

Hyland, a Nuggets fan favorite, was one of 28 players (11 sophomores) selected to the Rising Stars Challenge. He's averaging 12.3 points and three assists while playing roughly 19 minutes per game. Hyland reportedly is on the trade block for the Nuggets, and Booth, the general manager, has some tough decisions to make prior to the trade deadline on Feb. 9.

The Rising Stars Challenge is Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

