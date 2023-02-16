Wrestling

Swarms of people flocked to Ball Arena throughout Saturday as champions were crowned on the final day of the 2022 Colorado state wrestling tournament. 

 David Mullen The Denver Gazette

If Colorado has a bigger preps sporting event than the CHSAA state wrestling tournament, let us know.

Mat madness runs Thursday through Saturday at Ball Arena.

Catch the Class 2A/3A and girls preliminaries starting at Noon Thursday. The Class 4A/5A prelims begin at 4:30 pm Thursday.

The tournament runs most of Friday and Saturday with the famous Parade of Champions at 5:30 pm Saturday. 

General admission adult tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster for $15.

