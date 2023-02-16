Where good news shines

If Colorado has a bigger preps sporting event than the CHSAA state wrestling tournament, let us know.

Mat madness runs Thursday through Saturday at Ball Arena.

Catch the Class 2A/3A and girls preliminaries starting at Noon Thursday. The Class 4A/5A prelims begin at 4:30 pm Thursday.

The tournament runs most of Friday and Saturday with the famous Parade of Champions at 5:30 pm Saturday.

General admission adult tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster for $15.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports.