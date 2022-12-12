Where good news shines
God bless Division II football.
Witnessing the Colorado School of Mines' debut in the NCAA Division II national championship game on Saturday is the best deal in sports. Ticket info was released Sunday, and Orediggers fans can attend the title game in McKinney, Texas, for $20 (GA) or $25 (reserved).
Try catching the College Football Playoff for the price of a movie and popcorn.
No. 7 Mines (13-2) meets No. 5 Ferris State (13-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Orediggers are on a 13-game winning streak and haven't lost in over three months — Sept. 10, in overtime, to then-No. 7 Angelo (Texas) State.
Ferris State, the reigning national champion from Big Rapids, Mich., show one defeat this season — a one-point loss to then-No. 2 Grand Valley State on Oct. 15.
Can't be there? The big game's on ESPNU.
