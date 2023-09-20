Where good news shines

The CU men's golf season is underway.

The Buffs took four players to the Arizona State Papago Individual in Phoenix, and junior Frederik Eisenbeis led the squad at the Papago Golf Course.

Eisenbeis tied for 20th with an 8-over-par 221 after recording a final round 76 on the 7,551-yard, par-71 layout.

Tucker Clark, a junior, tied for 24th after firing a 1-under 70 Tuesday and closing with a 9-over 222. Freshman Ty Holbrook shot a 3-over 74 to tie for 27th with a 12-over 225 score. Sophomore Robby Keilch closed with an 18-over 231 total (30th).

Arizona State’s Gabriel Salvanera earned medalist honors with a 12-under 201.

The Buffs next play Monday at New Mexico’s William H. Tucker Invitational in Albuquerque.

