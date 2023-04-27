Whenever former Broncos star edge rusher DeMarcus Ware runs into Justin Simmons, he reminds him of the 2016 NFL draft in Chicago.

Ware was coming off a season in which the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, and he was chosen to announce Denver’s third-round pick. Ware called out that they were taking Boston College safety Justin Simmons with the No. 98 overall selection.

“It was a great pick,’’ Ware told The Denver Gazette on Thursday. “Every time I see him, I tell him that.”

Simmons developed into a Pro Bowl player and is a captain on Denver’s defense. And now Ware hopes his luck continues with announcing Broncos draft picks.

Barring any trades, Ware said he will call Denver’s selections at Nos. 67 and 68 in the third round Friday night at the draft in Kansas City, Mo. The draft runs Thursday through Saturday, and the Broncos did not go into it with a pick in either the first or second round.

It’s appropriate Ware will be in the spotlight because in February he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and will be enshrined in August. Ware starred in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-13 and with Denver from 2014-16, a stint that included his only Super Bowl win.

“The Broncos wanted me to go up there and represent them and do a couple of draft picks and I’m like, ‘Why not?’’’ Ware said. “They’re a team that solidified my career with a Super Bowl and I’m looking forward to it.”

Ware, who selected Dallas owner Jerry Jones to introduce him at his enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, said he never has been asked to announce a pick for the Cowboys. But that’s OK with him. He’s quite content that Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson on Friday will call out Dallas’ third-round pick.

Pearson announced Cowboys picks at the drafts in 2017 in Philadelphia and 2021 in Cleveland. He stirred up the crowd in 2017 by goading Eagles fans with talk about how Dallas, an NFC East rival, had dominated them.

“They probably like Drew stirring up the commotion,’’ Ware said. “They want that commotion. … That’s what sells on television, so they put him back out there.’’

Ware said he will be “strictly business” in announcing the Broncos’ picks. He has nothing special planned due to the draft being in Kansas City, home of the rival Chiefs.

“I am going into enemy territory,’’ he said. “But it’s for a good cause. … I’m not one of those guys that wants to add gas to the fire if I don’t have the opportunity to get on the field and back it up.”

For now, Ware is basking in the glory of having been named to the Hall of Fame on Feb. 10 in his second year of eligibility.

“It’s been a whirlwind,’’ he said. “It’s been great. It’s been one of those things where you know your hard work finally paid off. … When people come up and I sign autographs, it’s not just ‘DeMarcus number 94,’ it’s now ‘HOF ’23.’’’

Ware estimated he’s signed about 2,000 autographs with that new designation.

Wade toured the Hall of Fame in March. He looked up in awe at the side of the building of a huge picture of him alongside pictures of the other eight members of the 2023 class.

“It was surreal,’’ he said of his tour. “I remember going to Hall of Fame games for Dallas (in 2010 and 2013) and seeing all the busts and all that history and it was so cool. But how could I even fathom to make the Hall of Fame? And then it’s like, ‘Whoa, you are in the Hall of Fame. You are that guy.”’

Ware hasn’t been back to Denver in about three years but expects to return for a game next season. The Hall of Fame is expected to honor Ware at a Broncos home game in 2023.

For now, Ware will be in Kansas City announcing the names of players he hopes will benefit the Broncos under new coach Sean Payton. In 2005, Ware’s rookie year in Dallas, Payton was an assistant coach. And after Payton moved on to New Orleans in 2006 for what would be a 15-season tenure as coach, Ware went against his teams five times.

“I know what type of tenacity and play calling he brings to the game,’’ Ware said. “He’s a really hard-nosed coach but he’s a players coach. All the players want to play for him. I think it’s going to be a good move for (quarterback) Russell Wilson and the team defensively.”

The Broncos already feature Simmons on defense. And Ware, who was teammates with Simmons during his rookie year of 2016, likes how he has progressed since his name was announced seven years ago at the draft.

“It’s actually pretty cool because he’s the team captain and the face of the defense,’’ Ware said. “That’s a great thing having a defensive guy like me calling him out and now he’s really taken the place of where I was.”