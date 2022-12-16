The Nuggets’ three-game win streak came to an end in worrisome fashion Friday in Los Angeles.
The Lakers, which played without Anthony Davis in the second half, made the Nuggets look sloppy in a 126-108 win on their home court. Denver finished with 19 turnovers that led to 28 Lakers points.
The Nuggets turned it over seven times in the first quarter and trailed 33-32 to start the second. The Lakers stretched the lead to nine early in the second, but the Nuggets answered with a 20-2 run to regain the lead. The Lakers answered with a 9-0 spurt to erase the Nuggets’ lead in the final minutes of the second quarter before Aaron Gordon’s 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left put the Nuggets up 65-64 at halftime.
After putting up 10 points and four rebounds in the first half, Davis missed the rest of the game with a right foot or ankle injury.
A 9-0 run early in the third got Denver’s lead back up to 10 only for the Lakers to close the quarter on a 20-5 run, taking a five-point lead to the fourth. A couple of 3s from Max Christie stretched the Lakers lead to double digits in the fourth, and the Lakers cruised the rest of the way.
What went right: Nikola Jokic set the franchise record for career rebounds and finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. He did have five of Denver’s turnovers, so even the two-time Most Valuable Player had room for improvement.
What went wrong: Beyond the turnovers, the Nuggets’ bench got outscored 58-23. Russell Westbrook posted a 15-point, 11-rebound, 12-assist triple-double for the Lakers.
Highlight of the night: After the Lakers closed within two late in the third quarter, Jokic spun on Thomas Bryant and hit a step-back jumper while drawing a foul. He hit the free throw to complete the impressive three-point play. Unfortunately for Denver, the three-point play and Jokic's record-breaking rebound were a rare bright spot during the Lakers’ strong third quarter.
On deck: The Nuggets start a four-game homestand Sunday against the Hornets.