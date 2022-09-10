FORT COLLINS • Maybe it should’ve been a bad sign that the first play of the game for Colorado State was a tipped pass that was returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

Things only got worse from there in Jay Norvell’s first home game in charge of the Rams as they fell behind 34-0 to Middle Tennessee early in the third quarter, ultimately falling by a final of 34-19 after a unsuccessful comeback attempt.

“To start the game with the opening turnover was really disappointing and we didn’t quite respond,” Norvell said. “I thought we could be a little bit more disruptive defensively and force some turnovers. We made some progress in some areas and some other areas we didn’t.”

One of those areas where CSU certainly didn’t make any progress was on the offensive line.

Sacks were again an issue as quarterback Clay Millen was brought down nine times and had to deal with pressure for much of the afternoon.

It didn’t help that starting left tackle Brian Crespo-Jaquez suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice this week and starting right tackle Dontae Keys tried to play through an injury of his own, but only lasted a couple of snaps.

“It’s tough to lose two guys at the same position in the same week,” Norvell said. “That’s something that we have to overcome. Injuries happen in football. We’re not going to use those as an excuse, but the reality is the guys that come in have to do a good job.”

College football insider: How far can Jay Norvell take Colorado State? Why can’t CSU become one of the better Group of Five programs in the country? Tyler King asks in his weekly trip around NCAA football.

Going forward, expect to see plenty of changes on the offensive line. Norvell all but said that center Jacob Gardner, who has experience playing left tackle from his time with Norvell at Nevada, will likely be moving to the outside to try and give Millen more protection in the pocket.

“We’re going to have to fight, scratch and claw on that offensive line to get some better play,” Norvell said. “That’s just the truth.”

“If the team needs it, I’ll do it,” Gardner said of the potential position switch. “I want to win, that’s what I’m here to do.”

All of those sacks and the lack of a run game seemed to wear on Millen as his frustration grew, particularly in the first half.

“When you’re inexperienced, you kind of have an idea of how things are going to go and if they don’t go that way, sometimes you’re going to get frustrated,” Norvell said of his freshman QB. “He puts a lot of pressure on himself and he wants to do a good job for his teammates. We’ll manage that frustration and channel it the right way. I think he’s got a bright future as a player here and we’ve gotta do a little bit more to help him here. It’s not something he has to carry totally on his shoulders and as a team we’ve gotta do a good job around him. You’ve seen just in a couple of weeks in spurts, he does a lot of things well.”

Those spurts were there again this week, just like they were there against Michigan. And the final stats show that.

Millen finished the day 20-for-30 passing for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns, all of which were thrown to Tory Horton in the third quarter. Horton, who is one of a handful of Nevada transfers, now has four touchdowns through the first two games and his stat line today of nine catches for 186 yards and three scores certainly shows he and Millen can be a dangerous duo.

“He’s a really good player and I think he’s a little frustrated because we really could get him the ball a lot more,” Norvell said of Horton. “He played very well today. That’s what he’s capable of. I think he’s going to be one of the best receivers in our conference.”

Those three touchdowns came on three straight drives over a 10-minute stretch where the Rams played the brand of complimentary football they’re looking to replicate across four quarters. Not only was the offense getting some huge, explosive plays, the defense was also getting stops and forcing turnovers.

“That was a great spurt of 10 minutes,” sophomore safety Jack Howell, who had an interception during that stretch, said. “Once the defense is playing at the level that we should be and the offense is feeding off that and scoring touchdowns, we can be a dangerous team. I think the guys got a taste of that.”

But a football game is 60 minutes, not 10 and that’s the reason they’re 0-2 to start the season.

“We gotta get up in the morning with a sense of urgency and find out how we can address this team differently to get what we need out of it,” Norvell said. “We want to see guys win one-on-one battles. We’ve gotta have more collective leadership in some certain areas and we gotta have some position groups pull their guys together and get a better response.”