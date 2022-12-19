OMAHA, Neb. — The DU Pioneers basketball program is facing adversity for the first time.
How will the Pios respond?
Five Pioneers scored in double figures, but Omaha beat Denver 83-66 Monday to deal the Pios their third loss in four games. Justin Mullins had 15 points and two steals, while Tommy Bruner had 15 points and Tyree Corbett had 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Mullins, a freshman from Oak Park-River Forest in Illinois, has been a revelation for the Pios, averaging over 12 points per game and scoring in double figures in seven straight games. He's been among the country's best freshmen.
The Pioneers had won six straight games before losing to Sacramento State and No. 3 UCLA — both on the road. The loss to Omaha capped a rough week for Jeff Wulbrun’s crew, which had carved out the best start for the program since moving to Division I.
Next up is a winnable game at Oregon State (6-6) of the Pac-12. The Pios (9-4) play in Corvallis on Wednesday. Keep an eye on that one. Denver runs the nation's 10th-most efficient offense, according to Ken Pomeroy’s analytics, and the Beavers have struggled to score.
Denver returns home for a Dec. 29 game at Hamilton Gym against Missouri-Kansas City.