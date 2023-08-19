Ed Sheeran broke a record in Denver on Saturday.

The singer-songwriter announced at his concert Saturday night that he set the single-night attendance record for Empower Field at Mile High. According to the stadium, a total of 85,233 people attended Saturday night's show.

Saturday night's show in Denver was delayed for a couple of hours due to rain and lightning. A weather delay as issued around 7:15 p.m., when Sheeran's opening act, Khalid, was performing his set. Concert-goers were asked to take shelter as the weather passed the area.

An all-clear message was announced around 9:30 p.m., and Sheeran came out for his performance around 10 p.m., performing until after midnight.

In contrast to the crowd numbers attending Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' (approximately 73,000), Sheeran's Saturday night show had over 12,000 more concert goers listening in.