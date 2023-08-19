Ed Sheeran concert at Mile High

People attend the Ed Sheeran concert Aug. 19, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

 Courtesy, Empower Field at Mile High

Ed Sheeran broke a record in Denver on Saturday.

The singer-songwriter announced at his concert Saturday night that he set the single-night attendance record for Empower Field at Mile High. According to the stadium, a total of 85,233 people attended Saturday night's show.

Saturday night's show in Denver was delayed for a couple of hours due to rain and lightning. A weather delay as issued around 7:15 p.m., when Sheeran's opening act, Khalid, was performing his set. Concert-goers were asked to take shelter as the weather passed the area.

An all-clear message was announced around 9:30 p.m., and Sheeran came out for his performance around 10 p.m., performing until after midnight.

Ed Sheeran

FILE PHOTO. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performs in concert during the Mix 106.5 Summer Blast at Power Plant Live on Tuesday, July 1, 2014, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

In contrast to the crowd numbers attending Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' (approximately 73,000), Sheeran's Saturday night show had over 12,000 more concert goers listening in.