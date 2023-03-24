Fans have been grumbling for years about the Broncos’ offensive line. Last week, it took them 1 ½ hours to retool it.

The free agency negotiating period began at 10 a.m. MDT on March 13. By 11:30 a.m., the Broncos had reached agreement on a five-year, $87.5 million deal for right tackle Mike McGlinchey and handed out a four-year, $52 million contract to left guard Ben Powers.

“It’s significantly better,’’ former Broncos guard Mark Schlereth said about Denver’s line. “I think you just created space for two guys who solved major issues. Right tackle has been a major issue for a long time and I thought left guard was an issue. I was never a big fan of Dalton Risner (a free agent after four years as a starter). He’s a pretty average player.”

The Denver Gazette spoke to Schlereth and two other notable former Broncos offensive linemen in Ryan Harris and Ken Lanier about the team’s two key line additions. The reviews were generally good.

The Broncos went into free agency wanting to better protect quarterback Russell Wilson, who absorbed 55 of Denver’s NFL-most 63 sacks last season, and to improve their run blocking. With a new ownership group willing to spend big bucks and first-year head coach Sean Payton seeking to turn around a team that went 5-12 last season, there is ample optimism with the offensive line.

“It tells you that they’re paying attention to their needs,’’ said Harris, a tackle who played for Denver from 2007-10 and returned in 2015 to start all 16 games during a Super Bowl-winning season. “I’m thrilled for the Broncos. … You never want to win free agency because that means you had an awful record, but you do want to make substantial gains as a team, and the Broncos needed to make them and they did.”

While it didn’t take the Broncos long when free agency got underway last week to address their needs on the line, Lanier wonders why it didn’t happen before.

“This was something that they needed to address a long time ago,’’ said Lanier, a Broncos tackle from 1981-91 and in 1994. “We definitely knew that some parts of our offensive line were suspect and that needed to be shored up. … I’m glad they did it. They definitely needed help on the offensive line.”

Right tackle has been a revolving door for a decade for the Broncos. Enter the imposing 6-foot-8, 315-pound McGlinchey, who played the past five seasons for San Francisco after being the No. 9 pick in the 2018 draft out of Notre Dame.

“Any time you get a Notre Dame offensive linemen, you’re on your way to being successful,’’ quipped Harris, who played at Notre Dame. “He’s really gotten to be a physical run blocker. … In pass protecting, he uses his hands to punch versus absorbing and he’s incredibly quick.”

McGlinchey is regarded as a better run blocker than pass protector. He has shown some improvement in recent seasons in the pass game, although he did give up six sacks and 27 hurries last season.

“From a leverage standpoint, when you’re 6-8, you lose some leverage in pass protection, and that has been a weakness,’’ said Schlereth, who played for the Broncos from 1995-2000 and won two Super Bowl rings. “But in the overall scheme of things, he’s a huge upgrade and he’s a really outstanding player. But one thing you have to understand in free agency is you’re paying Pro Bowl money to really good players but who aren’t necessarily Pro Bowl players. He’s a really good player but he’s not in your top five (right) tackles in the NFL.”

According to OvertheCap.com, McGlinchey’s average salary of $17.5 million per season ties for being the NFL’s fifth-highest paid right tackle.

The 6-4, 310-pound Powers joins the Broncos after being a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma and spending his first four seasons with Baltimore.

“He’s hard to get around,’’ Harris said. “Big lineman are hard to move and that will be an interesting signing. I like his size in the middle. … For the quarterback, the first thing they’re going to see is inside penetration, so when you have a wall in front of you for that split second you can look down the field an extra second.”

With Wilson being 5-11, both Harris and Schelereth said it’s important for the Broncos to have beefed up their interior line.

“I think Powers brings a little more fight to the line of scrimmage,’’ Schlereth said. “I want dudes who stone people on the line of scrimmage and that wasn’t (Risner’s) game.”

The moves in free agency leave the Broncos with a projected starting offensive line of Garett Bolles at left tackle, Powers at left guard, Lloyd Cushenberry at center, Quinn Meinerz at right guard and McGlinchey at right tackle.

“I was happy with what they did,’’ Lanier said of the two new guys. “They definitely would like to be more run-oriented and they want to protect the quarterback. Getting those guys is going to help.”