Entering Monday, the NFL had suspended nine players for all or a portion of this season for gambling violations. Then Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike became the 10th.

That really hit home for the team.

“Yeah,’’ wide receiver Courtland Sutton said Wednesday after the first full-squad workout of training camp at the Centura Health Training Center. “I think everybody is locked in and making sure that we all understand what’s going on with that situation.”

Uwazurike, a rookie last season who had been counted on to be a rotation player in 2023, was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in 2022, and he can’t apply for reinstatement until July 24, 2024. Of the 10 players the NFL has suspended so far, seven received indefinite penalties and three got six-game bans.

Broncos coach Sean Payton told USA Today on Tuesday the penalty was too severe from the standpoint Uwazurike can’t be around the training facility to at least become more educated about the severity of what he did.

“And we’re going to send them home for a year, where they can’t be around,’’ Payton said in the interview. “The idea that you just go away, shame on us. Do we want these young men to still have a chance to learn from their mistakes?”

Payton didn’t elaborate much Wednesday on his comments to USA Today, saying, “Listen, I already talked about it."

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner was asked about what Payton had said.

“I think Sean wanted to show support for a young player who’s a good young man who has made some mistakes,’’ Penner said. “At the same time, for our coaching staff, I think others around the league, everybody’s adapting to this new policy and what the consequences are, and that can be frustrating when you lose a player at this point in the season. At the same time, this really gets to the intregity of the game and all of us, owners, coaches, front office, players, we have to do the right thing. And that’s what we’re focused on.”

The league bars players from betting on any NFL event and they can’t bet on any activity at a team facility or function and on road trips.

Meanwhile, Broncos players have vowed to support Uwazurike.

“My initial reaction is support Eyioma and be there for him as a team,’’ safety Justin Simmons said following the ramp-up practice the Broncos had after all veterans reported Tuesday. “Obviously, you want to reach out and make sure if there’s anything we can do and support him …. We all make mistakes. As unfortunate as it is, we’re going to support him and be there for him.”

Sutton echoed what Simmons said.

“We’re all here to support with the situation that has happened,’’ Sutton said. “That’s our biggest thing. That’s one of our guys, one of our teammates. He made a mistake and we’re here to be on his side and to support him through it all.”

Uwazurike, a fourth-round pick in 2022 out of Iowa State, played in eight games last season, starting one. His loss weakens a defensive line that already wasn’t that deep.

The Broncos, who will have their first practice before fans on Friday, also entered training camp with defensive lineman Mike Purcell on the non-football injury list. Payton declined to say what happened to Purcell and how long he will be out.

So how concerned might Payton be about depth on the line?

“All camp long, we’re constantly (evaluating),’’ Payton said about possibly looking for help. “We worked out receivers (Tuesday), so that never stops. But we’re training with who we have right now.”

Later, when asked about the depth on the line, Payton said, “We feel pretty good about it.”

What Payton doesn’t feel good about is how the NFL is handling suspensions for gambling violations.

Uwazurike’s betting occurred in 2022 before Payton was hired last February to replace the fired Nathaniel Hackett. As for what happens in 2023, Uwazurike’s suspension has gotten the attention of Denver’s players.