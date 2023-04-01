There are less fullbacks than players at any other position in the NFL. So it’s certainly understandable that they stick together.

According to SportsRec.com, just 19 of the NFL’s 32 teams began last season with a fullback on the roster. When veteran Michael Burton faces a team that also has a fullback, he makes it a habit to seek him out after the game. And when Burton signed last month as a free agent with the Broncos, a handful of fullbacks reached out to offer congratulations.

“We’re just a close-knit group, kind of a brotherhood,’’ Burton said in a phone interview with The Denver Gazette. “(Fullbacks are) usually hard-working, lunch-pail type of guys. We’ll try to get together in the offseason for training and that kind of stuff. … I know everyone by name.’’

Burton is entering his ninth season in the NFL, which is saying something considering more than a third of teams no longer employ a fullback in this pass-happy era. He spent the past two years with the Kansas City Chiefs, and won a Super Bowl ring with them in February.

Burton played in all 17 games last season and was a special teams fixture, but he got in for just six percent of Kansas City’s snaps on offense. Now, Burton has found a home where the fullback apparently will be used a lot more.

Burton spent 2020 with the New Orleans Saints, and was on the field for 21 percent of the offensive plays. His coach then was Sean Payton, now is in his first season with the Broncos. So when Burton got an offer in free agency to rejoin Payton, he quickly signed a one-year, $1.317 million deal, of which $940,000 is guaranteed.

“It’s a great opportunity just to be able get back with Sean Payton and kind of that relationship we had when I played with him in 2020,’’ Burton said. “How great of a coach he is and the type of culture he sets. I love playing for those type of coaches, and especially how he uses the fullback. ,,, (The fullback is a) very versatile piece of (Payton’s) offense. He’s the type of guy that can line you up outside, inside, on the wing, tight end, all different positions,”

Like most fullbacks, Burton has very modest career statistics. He has 28 career carries for 62 yards and one touchdown. He has caught 18 passes for 123 yards with one touchdown.

But Burton, 31, is an elite blocker and a team leader. That’s what has kept him earning NFL paychecks.

“Michael is one of the guys keeping the old school fullback position alive,’’ said Daryl Johnston, who made two Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowl rings as a Dallas fullback from 1989-99 and is now a Fox analyst. “You can’t measure his value statistically. … Classic glue guy that sets the example of what a teammate is through his passion for the game.”

Burton was a fifth-round draft pick out of Rutgers by Detroit in 2015. He played for the Lions from 2015-16, Chicago from 2017-18 and Washington in 2019 before spending the past three seasons with the Saints and the Chiefs.

Burton now will look to lead the way in Denver's run game and help protect quarterback Russell Wilson, who hit the turf for 55 of Denver’s NFL-high 63 sacks last season. Shortly after Burton signed, Wilson welcomed him to the Broncos.

“He reached out and just sent me a congratulatory text,’’ Burton said. “He said he’s excited to get to work. I just responded by saying, ‘Hey, man, great to hear from you. Can’t wait to meet you in person and excited to help out in any way I can to get to a Super Bowl.”’

Wilson won a Super Bowl with Seattle after the 2013 season. Burton got his taste of winning it all in February when the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Burton got in for two snaps on offense and didn’t touch the ball and played 15 snaps on special teams while being in on one tackle.

“It was awesome,’’ Burton said of the win. “It was a really great experience to be able to share that moment with your teammates and your coaches after putting in all that work all offseason, all of training camp, all season and in the playoffs. You show up every day with your eyes on the prize and that is the prize.’’

Burton plans to share that and other experiences with his new teammates.

“I hope to be a voice in the room for the young running backs and other running backs and really anybody on the offense who might have questions since I’ve played in that offense before,’’ Burton said. “And (talk about) just the experience of kind what it took to win a Super Bowl. That’s why we’re in this business. That’s my goal is to help the Denver Broncos win a Super Bowl.”

During his one season with Payton, the Saints went 12-4 and won the NFC South. They were fifth in the NFL in scoring offense in what was quarterback Drew Brees’ final NFL season.

Now, Burton is back with a coach who likes to use fullbacks. And with each passing season, there are less of those.