DENVER — John Elway’s time at the 23rd Inspirato Colorado Senior Open is over.

And a mainstay on the PGA Tour Champions tops the leaderboard after the second round at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club on Thursday.

Elway, playing as an amateur out of Cherry Hills Country Club, shot a respectable 78-74 for a two-day total of 152, eight shots over par. The Broncos legend missed the cut line of plus-3.

Guy Boros, a regular on the PGA Tour Champions, shot 68 to reach 9-under and stake a two-shot lead in the tournament, which this year carries a $90,000 purse. Boros, the son of three-time major winner Julius Boros, carded seven birdies on Thursday. He leads a pack of four players who stand at 7-under.

Colorado pros Micah Rudosky (Cortez) and Matt Schalk (Boulder) and amateurs Steve Ivan (Colorado Springs) and Jon Lindstrom (Denver) are in the hunt at 5-under. The final round is Friday.

Inspirato Colorado Senior Open

Green Valley Ranch Golf Club, Denver

Round 2, Thursday

1 Guy Boros Fort Lauderdale, FL 67-68--135 -9

T2 Steve Schneiter Sandy, UT 69-68--137 -7

T2 Joe Summerhays Syracuse, UT 69-68--137 -7

T2 Kevin Dillen Paris, TX 69-68--137 -7

T2 Jay Jurecic Caspian, MI 68-69--137 -7

T6 Willie Wood Edmond, OK 72-66--138 -6

T6 Jeff Brehaut Park City, UT 70-68--138 -6

T8 Steve Ivan (a) Colorado Springs, CO 67-72--139 -5

T8 Jon Lindstrom (a) Denver, CO 70-69--139 -5

T8 Matt Schalk Boulder, CO 68-71--139 -5

T8 Micah Rudosky Cortez, CO 67-72--139 -5

12 Mike Henry (a) Bloomington, IL 68-72--140 -4

T13 Bill Breen Nashville, TN 69-72--141 -3

T13 Scott Petersen Parker, CO 69-72--141 -3

T13 Tim Weinhart Alpharetta, GA 70-71--141 -3

T16 Kevin Baker Toronto, Canada 69-73--142 -2

T16 Bob May Las Vegas, NV 74-68--142 -2

T18 Raymond Caldwell Lawton, OK 71-72--143 -1

T18 Barry Conser Scottsdale, AZ 69-74--143 -1

T18 Robert Kalinowski Phoenix, AZ 71-72--143 -1

T18 Jeff Lyons Loudon, TN 71-72--143 -1

T18 Barry Milstead Castle Rock, CO 71-72--143 -1

T18 Stephen Mondshine Sugarland, TX 75-68--143 -1

T18 Ryan Rhees Spanish Fork, UT 70-73--143 -1

T25 Brian Cooper Pittsburgh, PA 70-74--144 E

T25 Craig Kanada The Woodlands, TX 71-73--144 E

T25 Steve Manning Albuquerque, NM 75-69--144 E

T25 John Urquhart Phoenix, AZ 71-73--144 E

T25 Craig Van Horn Shawnee, OK 67-77--144 E

T25 Doug Wherry Lone Tree, CO 68-76--144 E

T31 John Balfanz Bakersfield, CA 71-74--145 +1

T31 Greg Bruckner Phoenix, AZ 73-72--145 +1

T31 Robin Byrd Deerfield Beach, FL 71-74--145 +1

T31 Anthony Doss La Mesa, CA 73-72--145 +1

T31 Richard Gilkey Bakersfield, CA 71-74--145 +1

T31 Sean Griswold (a) Durango, CO 70-75--145 +1

T31 Paul Parlane Orlando, FL 72-73--145 +1

T31 Britt Pavelonis Harrisburg, IL 70-75--145 +1

T31 Jayson Ray Klamath Reservation, OR 72-73--145 +1

T31 John Ross Freeman, WV 69-76--145 +1

T41 Tim Bogue Windsor, CA 74-72--146 +2

T41 Bill Bolgar (a) Parker, CO 73-73--146 +2

T41 Keith Huber Fresno, CA 70-76--146 +2

T41 Greg Kopf Topeka, KS 74-72--146 +2

T41 Alan Sorensen Bakersfield, CA 69-77--146 +2

T41 Ben Walter Menomonie, WI 72-74--146 +2

T41 Scott Walter Parker, CO 70-76--146 +2

T48 Marshall Gavre Fairfield, IA 74-73--147 +3

T48 Craig Howard Wray, CO 75-72--147 +3

T48 Mark Owen Draper, UT 74-73--147 +3

MISSED THE CUT

MC Chad Sorensen Taft, CA 74-74--148 +4

MC Jon Petersen Omaha, NE 75-73--148 +4

MC Marty Stanovich Tamarac, FL 75-73--148 +4

MC Anthony Aguilar Arvada, CO 72-76--148 +4

MC Mike Taylor (a) Albuquerque, NM 76-72--148 +4

MC Dave Arbuckle Colorado Springs, CO 74-74--148 +4

MC Christopher Hunsucker San Antonio, TX 70-78--148 +4

MC Mike Grob Billings, MT 72-76--148 +4

MC Timothy Matthews Scotts, MI 73-76--149 +5

MC Steve Jurgensen Houston, TX 77-72--149 +5

MC Jeff Williams St. Cloud, FL 75-74--149 +5

MC Bob Niger Sacramento, CA 72-77--149 +5

MC Mike Troyer Boulder, CO 72-77--149 +5

MC Kirby Kielman Centennial, CO 77-72--149 +5

MC Patrick Patterson Deerfield Beach, FL 69-80--149 +5

MC Dan O'Shaughnessy Aurora, CO 74-75--149 +5

MC Scott Brandt St. George, UT 73-76--149 +5

MC John McLeod (a) Andrews, TX 73-76--149 +5

MC Andrew Yeh (a) Mesquite, NV 79-71--150 +6

MC Doug Rohrbaugh Carbondale, CO 72-78--150 +6

MC Doug Montgomery Westminster, CO 74-76--150 +6

MC Gary Hallberg Longmont, CO 70-80--150 +6

MC Eric Bradley Eagle, CO 75-75--150 +6

MC Mike Zaremba Pueblo West, CO 74-76--150 +6

MC Brad Neher Littleton, CO 80-70--150 +6

MC Ron Vlosich Lakewood, CO 74-76--150 +6

MC Jeff Marsh Seattle, WA 75-75--150 +6

MC John Wright (a) Oswego, IL 73-77--150 +6

MC Eddie Griswold Garland, TX 78-73--151 +7

MC Michael Glaesel (a) Arvada, CO 75-76--151 +7

MC Jeff Hanson Denver, CO 78-73--151 +7

MC Rex Kottkamp (a) Peoria, AZ 76-75--151 +7

MC Perry Parker Laguna Niguel, CA 74-77--151 +7

MC Dean Siskowski (a) Johnstown, CO 76-76--152 +8

MC Javier Delgadillo El Paso, TX 80-72--152 +8

MC David Engram Scottsdale, AZ 76-76--152 +8

MC Dale Smigelsky Windsor, CO 80-72--152 +8

MC Perry Holmes Denver, CO 76-76--152 +8

MC Chris Carlson (a) Highlands Ranch, CO 73-79--152 +8

MC Paul Lobato Denver, CO 73-79--152 +8

MC John Elway (a) Cherry Hills Village, CO 78-74--152 +8

MC Dave Narveson Simonton, TX 77-76--153 +9

MC Damon Green Kissimmee, FL 79-74--153 +9

MC Mark Avery Commerce City, CO 78-75--153 +9

MC Terry Walsh La Quinta, CA 70-83--153 +9

MC Jay McGrath Tucson, AZ 76-77--153 +9

MC Brad Britton Scottsdale, AZ 76-78--154 +10

MC Gerry Norquist Anthem, AZ 79-75--154 +10

MC Carl Baker Brenham, TX 78-76--154 +10

MC Bill Hancock Parker, CO 74-80--154 +10

MC Tim Millar (a) Thornton, CO 78-77--155 +11

MC Owen Ellis (a) Boulder, CO 71-84--155 +11

MC Ed Kerr (a) Windsor, CO 79-76--155 +11

MC Neale Smith Tustin, CA 79-76--155 +11

MC John Luoma (a) Parker, CO 80-75--155 +11

MC Bob Schuler (a) Denver, CO 81-75--156 +12

MC David Nelson (a) Littleton, CO 79-77--156 +12

MC David Delich (a) Colorado Springs, CO 76-80--156 +12

MC Brian Carlson Westminster, CO 76-80--156 +12

MC Ron Schroeder Conroe, TX 78-78--156 +12

MC Dolph Roder Ft. Lauderdale, FL 78-79--157 +13

MC Randy Jewell Richmond, KY 77-80--157 +13

MC Sean Reed (a) Tulare, CA 82-75--157 +13

MC Bill Harvey Albuquerque, NM 78-79--157 +13

MC Gregory Pattison Arvada, CO 74-83--157 +13

MC Eric Nielsen Salt Lake City, UT 80-77--157 +13

MC Luis Delgadillo Horizon City, TX 76-82--158 +14

MC Jason Magee Scottsdale, AZ 76-82--158 +14

MC Tracy Zobell Salem, UT 76-82--158 +14

MC Terry Hatch Pottsville, PA 76-82--158 +14

MC Rob West Prescott, AZ 79-80--159 +15

MC Nicholas Molloy Parker, CO 80-79--159 +15

MC Gary Mortara San Leandro, CA 78-81--159 +15

MC Blake Little Little Elm, TX 77-82--159 +15

MC Steve Chism Muenster, TX 78-81--159 +15

MC David Baril Indianapolis, IN 80-79--159 +15

MC Jeff Slupe (a) Windsor, CO 79-81--160 +16

MC Danny Thompson (a) Longmont, CO 80-80--160 +16

MC Smokey Cornelius (a) Cozad, NE 80-80--160 +16

MC Quentin Sasser Atlanta, TX 80-81--161 +17

MC Fred Mills (a) Trabuco Canyon, CA 82-79--161 +17

MC Bill Severin (a) Johnstown, CO 83-78--161 +17

MC James Sartor Chandler, AZ 79-82--161 +17

MC Jimmy Montecino Prescott, AZ 84-77--161 +17

MC Thomas Roos (a) Centennial, CO 79-83--162 +18

MC Kiernan Mattson Surprise, AZ 75-87--162 +18

MC Paul Wosachlo Longmont, CO 84-80--164 +20

MC James Cusworth Centennial, CO 83-83--166 +22

MC Brian Gott Aurora, CO 81-85--166 +22

MC Stu Patterson Calgary, Canada 82-84--166 +22

MC Thomas Krause Boulder, CO 86-81--167 +23

MC Eric Schaupeter Castle Pines, CO 82-91--173 +29

MC Erich Helmich Peoria, AZ 83-90--173 +29