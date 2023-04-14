SEATTLE — Kris Bryant finally took his first triumphant run around the bases this season.

He hasn't been playing badly — hitting .306 with three extra base hits in the first 12 games of the season. But the Colorado Rockies signed him to a seven-year, $182 million deal to hit more than just singles up the middle. They paid him the big bucks to hit home runs, something he has only done now six times in a Rockies uniform.

On Friday night against the Seattle Mariners, Bryant hit his first home run of the season off the first pitch he saw, sending Tommy Milone's fastball 383 feet to left field. At the time of publication, though, the run didn't make a difference for the Rockies, who fell to Seattle 5-3 on Friday night.

Bryant, despite checking this off the list, is still missing a pretty important milestone: his first home run at Coors Field as a member of the home team. Bryant played in only 42 games last season due to a back strain and plantar fasciitis and hit all five of his home runs on the road.

"Honestly, I'd rather hit them on the road because you don't get any credit when you hit them at home," Bryant said from his locker in the Mariners' visitors clubhouse. "It's a good feeling."

But, perhaps, Friday night signified the turning of the page for him.

Fully healthy, Bryant entered this season ready to remind everyone that he is still, in fact, a good baseball player despite his limited time on the field in 2022. His injuries last season are the type that can reoccur if not continually cared for, so he's adjusted his workload accordingly. Bryant started every offseason session with 30 minutes of barefoot work and ran at shorter lengths of time so he wasn't on his feet for long periods of time.

During the season, Bryant has also done things to lessen his workload. He switched from left field to right, a position that is easier on the body. He also takes the last bus in sometimes — for him, more work does not always equal better results. The Rockies are also planning more rest days for all veterans, Bryant included, accepting the wear and tear that playing half of games at altitude does to some of their seasoned athletes.

"There's more of those coming," manager Bud Black said. "There's homers in there, and they'll come."

Injured players take steps forward

Elehuris Montero (hand) could return to the Rockies lineup as early as Saturday. He went through a full day of baseball activities on Friday, including hitting in the cage.

Antonio Senzatela (ACL), Daniel Bard (anxiety) and Randal Grichuk (sports hernia) all played in an extended spring training game on Friday. Senzatela and Bard each pitched two innings, while Grichuk played seven.