PHOENIX — The San Francisco 49ers wanted to keep right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

So what happened?

"Mike was just too good," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said at the NFL owners meetings.

The NFL, of course, has a hard salary cap and the 49ers have a left tackle in Trent Williams who has a cap number of $27.2 million for 2023. So when it became apparent McGlinchey was going to command a huge salary earlier this month in free agency, Shanahan knew he was a goner after five 49ers seasons.

McClinchey signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Broncos, which, according to OvertheCap.com, ties him as the fifth-highest paid right tackle in the NFL. And the 49ers were left searching for a new starter at the spot.

"We hated losing Mike, but we know the level that Mike played at," Shanahan said this week at the Arizona Biltmore. “We had a feeling what his market would be. I don’t think Mike necesariliy wanted to leave and we didn’t want him to leave. But when you play at (that) level and your market’s going to be that, it’s a good problem to have.”

Shanahan said paying McGlinchey a salary similar to what he got in Denver would have had a difficult impact on the team’s overall roster.

“We also pay (Williams) a lot of money,’’ said Shanahan, the son of former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan. “We have money in certain players. ... That has to do with balancing out a roster, so it doesn’t have to do with a specific player. It has to do with how to build a team. When you have a lot of money in your other tackle and things like that, if you want to pay two tackles that much money, you got to take away a lot of people who touch the football or go sack the quarterback, and that’s not what we totally believe in.”

On March 13, the first day of the free-agent negotiating period, the Broncos reached a deal to sign McGlinchey and to lock up left guard Ben Powers to a four-year, $52 million deal. The two are expected to better protect quarterback Russell Wilson, who was sacked 55 of Denver’s NFL-high 63 times last season, and to help first-year coach Sean Payton establish an improved running game.

Miami Dophins coach Mike McDaniel liked the move by the Broncos. McDaniel, an Aurora native, was San Francisco’s run game coordinator during McGlinchey’s first three NFL seasons and the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021.

“I love Mike McGlinchey,’’ McDaniel told The Denver Gazette. “I think (the Broncos are) getting a professional that’s going to lead by example and the best thing is that the team is invested, creating free-agent money in him, and as a team you always want to get back on your investment. You’re going to going to get back on your investment on Mike McGlinchey. He is a full pro that will take that with the utmost sincerity and I’m excited for him and his opportunity there as well. I just love the city of Denver because I’m a Denver guy.”

McDaniel will get a chance to see McGlinchey up close in 2023. The Broncos will play at Miami.