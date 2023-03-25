SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — After three years of injuries, Mike Moustakas needed to try something new to get his career back on track.

He had only played in 106 games since 2019 due to a series of lower body injuries, causing the Reds to release him in January. Suddenly a free agent, Moustakas knew he had his work cut out for him if he was going to make it back on a major league field.

He had done a little boxing in the past, but he dove in deeper with George Foreman III, the son of two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman. They found that the sport easily mimicked baseball — throwing punches replicated his hitting and throwing motion, while moving his feet in the ring translated to the footwork that's required of a first and third baseman.

"It was a great workout," Moustakas said. "It was really fun to do that with him."

That training, as well as a regimented program with former major leaguer Marlon Byrd, had him in top shape when the Rockies came calling in March. They signed him to a minor league deal with no guarantee that he would make the major league team. It was his first time competing for a spot in 12 years, but he was confident that he could do it.

He showed no traces of the ailments that have held him back. And on Saturday, he got what he came here for, a spot on the Rockies' opening day roster.

“I told my kids and they were jumping up and down," Moustakas said from Salt River Fields before the Rockies' game on Saturday. "They were so excited, it was awesome. It’s a little overwhelming at first but now it’s settled in and I’m excited to be a Rockie."

Harold Castro and Ty Blach, also non-roster invites, found out on Saturday that they too had made the team. Brendan Rodgers (shoulder), Sean Bouchard (bicep) and Ryan Rolison (shoulder) were moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

Moustakas, a three-time All-Star, spent the beginning of his career with the Royals, where he helped them end their World Series drought in 2015. He went on to play for the Brewers and then the Reds, where he signed a four-year, $64 million contract, the largest in team history. But it never panned out as Cincinnati had hoped due to Moustakas' injuries. They released him in January.

Moustakas was still searching for a team when Rodgers went down with a potentially season-ending shoulder injury at the end of February. He got a call from the Rockies a few days later and reported to camp right away.

He has hit .367 with two home runs in 10 games heading into Saturday night's contest against the Guardians. A left-handed bat, he'll likely split time with Elehuris Montero at third and C.J. Cron at first. Ryan McMahon, who has played third since Nolan Arenado was traded two years ago, will move to second this season.

"I felt healthy, I felt good," Moustakas said. "I was able to come into camp healthy and was able to play some good baseball and had a lot of fun doing it."

Blach, a Denver native, will be on his second Rockies' opening day team. He spent the first half of last season with Colorado before being sent to Triple-A. He's given up only one run in 9⅔ innings pitched this spring, and can add length to the Rockies' bullpen.

As for Castro, this will be his first season in Colorado after spending the first four years of his career with the Tigers. A career .284 hitter, Castro can play almost any position but is most comfortable at second base and in left field.