The free agent market has been too quiet so far. That's all about to change.
The MLB Winter Meetings begin on Monday in San Diego, and the frenzy is sure to follow. Once the big names drop — Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner — the rest will all fall into place.
Will the Rockies make a big splash? Or just waddle in the shallow end? History suggests the later, but this is the first Winter Meetings for Bill Schmidt as general manager.
Here's where things stand for the Rockies.
Offseason catch-up
One month into the offseason, the Rockies have made small moves and cleaned up their roster.
The notable moves so far:
- Acquired Nolan Jones from the Indians. Jones debuted last season and has been primarily an outfielder recently, but has the ability to play the infield as well.
- Picked up veteran reliever Brent Suter on waivers from the Brewers. Suter was recently elected to MLBPA's executive committee.
- Non-tendered utility man Garrett Hampson.
- Signed reliever Tyler Kinley to a three-year extension and re-signed starter José Ureña.
Team needs
They've fallen behind their division mates and won't be able to close the gap in just one offseason without spending an exorbitant amount of money. There are a few areas, however, they need to key in on this offseason.
Their top two priorities should be a starting pitcher and centerfielder, bonus points if he hits left-handed (hi, Brandon Nimmo or Michael Conforto). They could also use a steady leadoff batter and some middle infield backup. And everyone, including the Rockies, always needs better relievers.
Possible trade pieces
The Rockies were unwilling to trade CJ Cron or Daniel Bard at the midseason deadline, and their views on these two likely haven't changed. There are, however, a few other pieces that could be moved.
Michael Toglia and Elehuris Montero both fared fine in their rookie seasons, but now those corner outfield spots are getting awfully crowded. Cron and Ryan McMahon figure to be the primary starters at first and third base, respectively, which means Toglia and Montero will be on the bench majority of the time. One or both could be used as trade blocks, but they'll have to be paired with more assets to get anything significant in return.
Connor Joe is another name that could be bounced around. He fell off in the second half of the season, but showed enough in the first half that perhaps another team may think they could turn him around.