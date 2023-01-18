An almost-infallible Nikola Jokic is a nice gift for a coach looking for his first win.

That’s what David Adelman, acting as the Nuggets' coach with Michael Malone in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, got in Tuesday’s 122-113 win over Portland.

Jokic made 13 of his 14 shots and 9 of his 10 free throws, scoring an efficient 36 points to lead Denver. He added 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his league-leading 13th triple-double of the season. Five of those triple-doubles have come in the eight games he’s played in 2023.

“When you have somebody like that, that’s so selfless, it’s hard to explain, because you call plays for him, and those plays sometimes turn into team, conceptual basketball because of him,” Adelman said. “He gets guys involved.”

The only imperfections on Jokic’s night were a missed turnaround 3 from the corner, which came in the final five seconds of the shot clock, and four turnovers. He even got credit from Adelman for helping defend Damian Lillard, who scored a game-high 44 points. Only 14 of those points were scored after halftime, when Adelman made a switch to a more aggressive pick-and-roll coverage, and six of those were free throws.

“Nikola was incredible being up in pick-and-roll in the second half,” Adelman said.

In predictable fashion, Jokic redirected the praise to Lillard’s primary defenders.

“I cannot take credit,” Jokic said. “The guards, the smalls really did a much better job in the second half. They made my life easier.”

What’s not up for debate is Jokic’s impact on the offensive end. Through eight games in January, he’s averaging 22.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 11.1 assists while shooting 67.9% from the field, 52.9% from 3 and 86.8% on free throws. Jokic said that efficiency is a product of high-quality shot selection.

Jokic also predicted Adelman has more wins in his future.

“I really think that he is a guy who is going to be the next (Nuggets assistant to become a) head coach, because he has that … I’m going to say head for a head coach,” Jokic said. “He’s thinking in front. He knows the answers. He reads and reacts.”

The final gift from Jokic on the night was an escort into the middle of the locker room where the rest of Nuggets showered Adelman. DeAndre Jordan filled up a mop bucket with ice water, while the rest of the Nuggets emptied their water bottles over their substitute coach.

“It was cold. No, It was cool,” Adelman said. “The guys were excited. We have a really good group of guys that have been good all year.”

None have been better than Jokic.

Murray's availability in question

Just because Jamal Murray played both ends of the most recent back-to-back doesn’t seem to mean he’ll play Wednesday against Minnesota.

Denver’s most recent stretch of two games in as many days was on Jan. 5 and 6. The first game was a blowout win over the Clippers, which allowed Murray to play just 21 minutes. The next night, he played 32 minutes in a win over Cleveland.

Murray played just over 30 minutes Tuesday, finishing with 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds without a turnover. When asked postgame if he would play if the decision was up to him, the Nuggets’ starting point guard was noncommittal.

“We’ll see,” Murray said.

Adelman, who is expected to serve as head coach again Wednesday, also made it sound like there was no established plan in place.

“I have no idea. That’s the medical guys,” he said. “We have a huge staff that a lot of people make decisions. I’m obviously hoping he plays. If he doesn’t, we’ll have the next man step up, and we’ll go from there.”