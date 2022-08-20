BOULDER • The countdown to game day is officially on.
With less than two weeks until Colorado hosts TCU in the season opener on Sept. 2 at Folsom Field, the Buffs were live on Saturday in the team’s second scrimmage of fall camp.
The Gazette was a part of a group of media invited to watch and here are three observations from the action:
Offense in a great spot
This new offense installed by new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford hasn’t played a game yet, but head coach Karl Dorrell already feels this is the best offense he’s had since he took over the program in 2020.
Dorrell challenged his first-team offense early in Saturday’s scrimmage, starting them inside the 5 for their first possession and later having them run a late-game, two-minute drill to try to get in field goal position. They passed both tests .
J.T. Shrout looked calm and in command of the offense as he quickly moved the team out of the shadow of their own end zone and into enemy territory. Then he was able to take the offense into field goal range after starting a drive with 1:05 to go from their own 35-yard line.
“I just wanted to challenge them — we started the scrimmage backed up, just making sure they’re doing some positive things early in tough situations,” Dorrell said. “I was really impressed with where our [first-team] offense is right now.”
Shrout also was able to get the defensive line to jump multiple times with his cadence that seemed to keep the defense on edge.
“That shoots [the defense] in the foot, but that’s an advantage for the offense, and I think J.T. does a really good job with his cadence,” Dorrell said. “I feel like the quarterbacks are playing well. The receivers are continuing to grow and make plays. I liked how we did the two-minute scenario, where they were trying to force themselves to get out of bounds and they’re playing smarter in some situations.”
True freshman Owen McCown had another solid day after an impressive outing in the team’s first scrimmage last week. The son of longtime NFL veteran Josh McCown, he looked comfortable leading the second-team offense and delivered a touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during the two-minute drill in which the offense started the drive down by 7.
“Our offense, in my opinion, is in better shape than any other offense we’ve had in the last two years, and it hasn’t even been here a year yet,” Dorrell said.
Penalties put a damper on defense’s day
On the other side of the ball, things didn’t go as well.
The CU defense turned things around late and were pretty dominant during the red-zone and goal-line drills, but early on, it was a struggle with penalties.
Multiple offsides and multiple defensive pass interference calls kept drives alive for the offense and overshadowed the few good plays they were making.
“Defensively, they shot themselves in the foot with nine penalties and really played well until the penalties started to show up, which we can’t do,” Dorrell said. “We needed that tune-up. It’s fixable.”
Fixable is the key word, though. And it was repeated by linebacker Quinn Perry, who knows that despite the struggles in this second scrimmage, it wasn’t like they were getting burned by the offense, play after play.
“Obviously it’s good that we’ve got another week left before TCU, so I’m excited to get those areas fixed so that we can tighten up the defense and play how we can,” Perry said.
Keeping guys fresh
This deep into camp, the Buffs are playing it safely with some veterans who they’re confident are ready for the season and that they don’t want to risk anything so close to Week 1.
The top two running backs, Alex Fontenot and Deion Sanders, had very few reps on Saturday. That allowed guys like Jayle Stacks and walk-on Charlie Offerdahl to get some valuable time with the first-team offense.
“We did the right thing, I think, with keeping Deion and Alex available next week to get ready for playing [against TCU],” Dorrell said.
The Buffs will also be getting some good reinforcements on Monday, when the two high-profile transfers from the offseason will be a full go for practice. Dorrell said offensive lineman Tommy Brown (from Alabama) and wide receiver R.J. Sneed (from Baylor) will be back practicing. Both figure to be key players this season, but it’s not 100% certain if either two will have enough time to get ramped up for the season opener.