ENGLEWOOD — Nathaniel Hackett knows the type of player Davante Adams is. He's seen it first-hand.
The Broncos head coach was Adams' offensive coordinator in Green Bay before Hackett left for Denver to coach for the Broncos and Adams was traded and signed by the Raiders this offseason. And now, the two will go head-to-head on Sunday in Las Vegas.
"He’s an amazing human being and somebody that’s very dear to my heart," Hackett said. "But at the same time, we have to stop him."
Stopping Adams, who is arguably the best receiver in football, is no easy task. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and a back-to-back first-team All-Pro. Through three games this season, his numbers aren't on pace as his previous seasons but are still impressive — 17 receptions, 189 yards, three touchdowns.
"I know that he’s a dynamic receiver with how he can get the ball vertically, intermediate and all over the place," Hackett said. "He is very smart football player. We’re going to have to do our best to contain him as much as we can. Defense has done a fine job up to this point in the past three games. It’s going to be a great, great challenge for all. It’s not just going to be one guy. It’s going to take the whole team to know where he is and how to stop him."
That will likely be the Broncos' approach, throwing multiple bodies at Adams, despite many assuming cornerback Pat Surtain II will shadow Adams the entire game. So far, opponents have mostly double-teamed Adams, which has allowed other Raider receivers to have career games — Mack Hollins had eight receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown last week against the Titans.
The Broncos will likely use multiple looks to defend Adams, including matching up with Surtain.
"I don’t want to give up too much of the game plan, but (Surtain) is a heck of a cover guy," Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "Davante is a tough cover for anybody, even the best corners in the league, and we just have to change up the looks on him."
Surtain will still likely be given the majority of the reps against Adams. Surtain is worthy of the matchup, too, having been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season through games. Against the 49ers, he was targeted six times and allowed zero receptions.
And while the second-year corner may have little experience compared to Adams' nine years in the NFL, the young corner isn't afraid of a little competition.
"You just expect that, especially coming from our division," Surtain said. "We’re facing top receivers each and every week, so you just have to come out and do what you have to do. Going against a receiver like that, a top receiver, we just have to — it comes down to film study and your preparation throughout the week. You can only control what you can control going forward. It’s going to be a good battle and I’m looking forward to it."
Injury report
Did not practice: WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), D.J. Jones (concussion), Darius Phillips (hamstring), OL Billy Turner (knee).
Limited: RB Melvin Gordon (neck), OG Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), DL Mike Purcell (neck), S Caden Sterns (hip), OLB Randy Gregory (knee), OG Dalton Risner (ankle).