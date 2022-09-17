Don your Sunday best: orange No. 7s, 18s, 27s, 30s, the late and great 88, even No. 3 himself.

Elway, Peyton, Atwater, "TD," "DT" are one-name Broncos. Time to meet the next, "Russ."

In Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood, Christmas in September is coming to Empower Field at Mile High — a day kids, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents, Broncos crazies and casuals, natives, transplants have all waited for.

Sunday afternoon, the franchise quarterback returns to God’s Country. The long Front Range nightmare is finally over. Go crazy, Broncos Country. “Super Russ” is here to save the day.

Six years, 6 months, 12 days passed since Peyton Manning retired. Colorado’s been counting. Goodness gracious, it feels longer. It has felt like 26 years, 11 months, 30 days.

Plug Russell Wilson into your fantasy football lineup and watch him go nuts vs. the Houston Texans. I’m thinking four touchdowns, one interception), 366 passing yards — and 77,084 in attendance (a guess) with 27 no-shows.

Wilson has played one regular-season game at Mile High — a 27-24 Seattle loss in Week 1 in 2018. Vance Joseph and Case Keenum somehow beat Pete Carroll and Wilson. Russ completed 19 of 33 passes for 298 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He fumbled twice.

Broncos rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett dropped the ball in the season-opening loss at Seattle on Monday Night Football.

Time to wash away those sins: Broncos roll, 27-18, but don't cover. Hackett requests to kick a PAT from 64 yards. Brandon McManus misses left. Broncos bettors are still made at Nate.

Wilson won’t miss much in his Mile High debut as a Bronco. His No. 3 is the NFL’s top-selling jersey and will be No. 3 at Mile High on Sunday (Elway, Manning). Get this: Houston linebackers (Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill) and defensive backs (Jalen Pitre, Steven Nelson, Jonathan Owens, Derek Stingley Jr.) played all 92 snaps in a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts. If Houston's linebackers and cornerbacks play every snap in Colorado's thin air, they will pass out — and Wilson will pass for 400 yards.

Wilson described his Denver debut in heady terms: “This is a monumental moment, in a way, for me.”

For you? What about the rest of us? God bless Trevor Siemian (13-11 as the starter), Paxton Lynch (1-3), Brock Osweiler (0-4), Case Keenum (6-10), Joe Flacco (2-6), Brandon Allen (1-2) Jeff Driskel (0-1), Drew Lock (8-13), Phillip Lindsay (0-1), Teddy Bridgewater (7-7).

And good riddance.

"I'm excited about it because these are the best fans in the world," Wilson said last week. “I was stunned by how many fans were able to travel to the game up in Seattle. There was a ton of range in the crowd and how loud it was. It was a really special crowd there, so to come here and play at home at Empower Field at Mile High, it’s going to be really special. I can’t wait.”

In Week 1, the Texans 'D' allowed 517 yards, the most in the NFL. The stage is set for Russ.

In his Broncos debut, Wilson threw for 340 yards — the most by a Denver quarterback since October 2018. It's now September 2022.

Manning’s final start at Mile High — the last time the Broncos fielded a franchise quarterback — was the greatest football game ever hosted in Colorado. Manning’s Broncos survived Tom Brady’s Patriots 20-18 in the 2015 AFC championship game. Where does the time go?

Do the Broncos possess the star power and coaching acumen to compete with the Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders in the AFC West? Those concerns are for another day. Sunday’s a party. Sunday, Broncos fans will witness, in-person and in real life, with their very own eyes.

From Elway to Manning to Wilson, Broncos fame and fortune were built on franchise quarterbacks. The next one’s finally here.