DENVER — With 63,000 of his new besties soaking in a gorgeous August night and what's soon to come, Russell Wilson wore his Sunday best on Saturday — helmets and pads, as if he would actually play in a preseason game.
If only.
During warmups, Wilson bounced from teammate to teammate, some who will be cut soon, slapping hands. Russ is part quarterback, part hype man. The Broncos are all-in on Russ.
If anything was learned about the Broncos this preseason, it’s that Wilson must be worth the three players and five draft picks traded to the Seahawks — and more. He must be great.
The Broncos backups beat the Vikings backups 23-13 at Empower Field at Mile High. Russ’s contributions were nodding into a headset and cheerleading. Next time out he’ll be everything.
Next time out is Monday night, Sept. 12, at Lumen Field in Seattle. Does it get any better?
The Broncos are banking on Wilson more than any quarterback here since John Elway in the 1980s. The Broncos trust Wilson, who has only lived in Colorado four months, can elevate an unproven Broncos roster even more than 1990s Elway or 2010s Peyton Manning. Both had more around them.
I don’t see a Terrell Davis, Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe, Rod Smith, Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders or Wes Welker. Do you? Maybe Courtland Sutton or Javonte Williams or another one of the current prospects reaches that level, but the former crews were established. These Broncos have yet to prove themselves. These Broncos are mostly a mystery fit for Jessica Fletcher or Hercule Poirot.
No. 3 is the surest thing. Since he entered the league in 2012, Russ has more games with a 100-plus QB rating than any other quarterback.
During an in-game interview with 9News, Wilson twice mentioned the Broncos’ mission is to “win the whole thing.” He said the best part about his move to Denver is that he, wife Ciara and their children (who are “enjoying school already,” he said) “get to go on this experience together.”
The hype man continued: “We are excited to play. We are excited to win a lot of football games. Hopefully, (I can) give us the best chance to win the whole thing.”
The Broncos will go as far (or near) as Russ takes them.
The Broncos are trusting in Russ like they did with early Elway, way back when. Of all the Elway things that made Elway Elway, this must be near the top: No. 7 carried the Broncos to three Super Bowls without a skill-position player being named to the Pro Bowl. Talk about great.
Russ trusts these Broncos will come along.
“At this point of my career it’s really about pouring into everyone else,” Wilson said during training camp.
Pour it on. The Broncos need Wilson even more than the 2013 and 2014 Seahawks who made it to the Super Bowl. Those Seattle teams had the NFL’s best defense. The Hawks had wiggle room.
The preseason that closed Saturday night did little to shed light on how good Team Russ will be. If this Broncos preseason were an FBI affidavit it would be heavily redacted. Nothing of import was learned from its release. Of the 10 highest-paid Broncos, only Graham Glasgow played in the preseason. No one penned in as a starter played, Wilson especially included.
Here’s a hunch George Paton makes a trade or three next week. Adding a cornerback, where they are scary thin, or linebacker, surely would allow the general manager to sleep easier. The most important additions to this Broncos' season would be fantastic health and bored doctors.
The Broncos are leaning into the Russ Show. He has an office in UCHealth Training Center. His entourage attends practice as if it is on the payroll. In the preseason finale, linebacker Baron Browning returned a fumble for a touchdown. The videoboard shouted, “LET’S RIDE."
Shoot, more is known about the Week-1 opponent than is known about the Broncos. At least we know the Seahawks are going to be bad. Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the starting quarterback — over Drew Lock, who threw three interceptions in the final preseason game.
“Drew, he just ran out of time,” Carroll stated.
Sounds familiar.
Now it’s Russ’s time, and the locals know it. Thousands of thirsty No. 3 jerseys tailgated outside Mile High, believing. Russ Mania is not on Manning levels, yet, but on a gorgeous August night I could see how it could get there.
He didn’t play, and everyone trusts in Russ.