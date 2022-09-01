ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have signed veteran cornerback Darius Phillips to their active 53-man roster, according to a report by 9News.
In a corresponding move, the Broncos have waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
Phillips was recently released by the Raiders, failing to make their 53-man roster. The 27-year-old out of Western Michigan played for the Bengals the past four seasons. Last season, Phillips played in 12 games for the Bengals, totaling two passes defended and eight tackles. He's played in 47 games in his career, starting 10.
Bassey played in 14 career games for the Broncos, starting three and totaling 24 tackles and one interception.