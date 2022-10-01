This wasn't how this night was supposed to go.
For the first time in days, there was a little bit of glee in the dugout. The Rockies had hit two home runs from Ryan McMahon and Randal Grichuk in the fourth to take a rare lead on the road over the Dodgers. Kyle Freeland was striking out one of the best lineups in baseball left and right, ending his night after giving up just one earned run in 5 2/3 innings. Shy smiles and timid claps were emerging after six straight games in the dumps.
Then it all came crashing down.
Suddenly, a 4-1 lead was gone and the game was tied at four. Soon enough, the mighty now 110-win Dodgers had won 6-4, as the Rockies dropped their 11th out of their last 12th to fall to 65-93 on the season. The Rockies have more losses on the road (53) than the Dodgers do overall (48).
"It was tough to watch," Freeland said. "Myself leaving the team in a winning position through six innings, then we get into winning time seven through nine and it goes south. I know those guys weren't trying to do that, but it's definitely something that needs to be cleaned up if you want to be a big league bullpen reliever."
"It's frustrating," he added.
The meltdown started with Dinelson Lamet, who walked the first three batters to open the bottom of the seventh to load the bases. That was the end of his turn.
Then Chad Smith picked up where Lamet left off, walking two free runs in. A Cody Bellinger sac fly and another walk made it a tied ballgame. Smith was done, and so was the Rockies hope of finding a way to beat the Dodgers.
Gavin Hallowell got the team out of the bottom of the seven after 32 minutes, but gave up two runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.
"That was not a major league inning," manager Bud Black said. "It was ugly, no doubt about it. We gifted the Dodgers that seventh inning."
That seventh inning was yet another new low for a team that has been scrapping the bottom of the division for majority of the season. It was the first time in franchise history that the Rockies have walked the first five batters in an inning, and the six walks were the most allowed in an inning in MLB this season.
And there's still four more games against the Dodgers before the Rockies get to end their season.
"It hasn't been acceptable all year," Freeland said. "We haven't won on the road all year. It has to change. It has to change within us. It has to change within the organization how we go about things on the road. This last trip, six games against the best team in baseball is no easy feat. This is something we have to take head on. We have to take pride in our game and try to beat these guys."