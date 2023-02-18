SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — The Rockies begin camp with their catching position pretty much locked down for Opening Day.

Elias Díaz and Brian Serven — the only two backstops on the 40-man roster — are set to be the tandem again this season. But behind them sit Willie MacIver, Drew Romo and Hunter Goodman, who are all inching closer and closer to being major league ready.

"We feel good about the catching group right now," manager Bud Black said from his office at Salt River Fields. "It's probably as good as it's been since I've been here, as far as the talent and the depth."

Díaz, the expected starter for the third straight season, had a rough start last year both defensively and offensively. He had just signed a three-year contract and put too much pressure on himself to live up to the deal. He had a .210 batting average with just two home runs at the end of May.

He still overall had a down year offensively — hitting just .228 with nine home runs — but his defense improved as the months went on.

"I try to take the negative and positive and put everything together and try to move forward," Díaz said. "Last season is over, it's in the past. I'm preparing myself to be ready this year."

As for Serven, his rookie season was full of lessons. The biggest thing he took out of it was how to put a mistake behind him — when something goes wrong, whether it be at the fault of the pitcher or him, he needs to know how to get things back on track.

"When things are going right, it's easy," he said. "When things are going wrong, it's hard to get back to that," he said.

If either Díaz or Serven goes down, though, the Rockies may need to bring in a veteran from outside the organization. MacIver is slated to be the priority catcher in Triple-A this year but is not expected to be major league ready at the start of the season.

"I don't know what we do, we haven't had that discussion," Black said of what they would do if Díaz or Serven are unavailable.

But a young, inexperienced group also means opportunity and optimism for their future. Goodman has been catching so far during camp but can also play in the field. He shines first and foremost because of his bat, so the idea is to get him into the lineup any way they can. Romo is still seen as their future, and he's projected to accelerate through a few minor league levels this season.

"It's fun working with them," said Serven, who, at one year of service time, is now seen as a veteran. "There's a sense of urgency that they want to have and a sense of urgency that needs to be had at this level. You want to do things the right way and not impress but you don't want to rush through things. I was that way when I was younger, I wanted to impress people. They are all great kids."