Wednesday was a historic day for Justin Lawrence and team Panama.

Lawrence, a reliever for the Rockies, delivered the last out via a strikeout as Panama won its historic first-ever game in the World Baseball Classic, defeating Chinese Taipei 12-5. Panama has qualified for the tournament just one other time, dropping all three games in 2006.

Lawrence was born in Panama and moved to the United States when he was a few years old. He left Rockies' camp last week to travel to Taichung for the tournament and will remain with the Panama team until they are out of the event.

Panama will play again on Wednesday at 9 p.m. MT on Fox Sports Two.

Team Netherlands, managed by Rockies' hitting coach Hensley Meulens, defeated Cuba 4-2 in its first game of the tournament.

The Rockies have four other players participating in the World Baseball Classic — Kyle Freeland (U.S.), Daniel Bard (U.S.), Alan Trejo (Mexico), Elias Díaz (Colombia) — and action will kick off for them from Arizona on Saturday.