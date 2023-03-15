PHOENIX — Kyle Freeland was all adrenaline when he took the mound for Team USA on Saturday night in the first game of the World Baseball Classic.

He hadn't experienced something like that since 2018, the last time the Rockies made the playoffs. With each strikeout his strut got fiercer, feeling the energy racing through his body. He pitched three innings out of the bullpen, striking out three and giving up one run.

Freeland didn't fall asleep until 2 a.m. that night, still so amped from his first time wearing "USA" on his chest.

"It was so much fun getting that feeling back and being in a playoff environment in the beginning of March," Freeland told the Gazette from the visitors' dugout at Chase Field on Wednesday. "It was just an incredible feeling to get that feeling again. Obviously, that's what we are chasing with the Rockies, but right now, with Team USA, I couldn't be having more fun."

For Freeland and Rockies' closer Daniel Bard, this journey is just getting started. Team USA, the reigning WBC Champions, defeated Colombia 3-2 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals. Freeland was not used in the game on Wednesday, but Bard pitched a clean fifth inning for Team USA, ending his outing with a strikeout.

Colorado infielder Alan Trejo also has his ticket punched to Miami, as Mexico took down Canada 10-3 earlier in the day to win the pool. Trejo started at shortstop in all four games for Mexico.

The next round begins on Friday.

While winning games is the top priority for Freeland, he's also taking advantage of this time to learn from the star-studded lineup. The U.S. assembled some of the best the sport has to offer, with MVPs like Mike Trout and Golden Glovers like Nolan Arenado taking the field for them. Freeland's been most keen, though, on picking the brain of Cardinals' pitcher Adam Wainwright, the 17-year MLB veteran who owns a career 3.38 ERA.

The two typically only get to see each other twice a year, but, being starters who can't play every day, they've had plenty of downtime to talk shop. Freeland isn't willing to share the details of the conversations yet, instead wanting to keep it a secret while he works on implementing it into his game, but said it's a combination of mechanical and mental cues.

"He's taught me a few things that hopefully I can add to my knowledge and arsenal," Freeland said. "That's a big part, just continuing to learn and getting to learn from the absolute best in this game."