ENGLEWOOD • Sean Payton still has plenty of work to do in the coming weeks after officially being introduced as the Broncos' head coach Monday.

Payton has a staff to hire in the coming weeks, and already has one interview lined up. On Tuesday, he's set to interview Seahawks defensive assistant Sean Desai for defensive coordinator. Payton hoped to keep last season's defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on staff, but Evero opted for a fresh start and was released from his contract and has since been hired by the Panthers.

Payton also wanted to interview Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, but he accepted the Vikings' defensive coordinator job on Monday. Desai is now the leader for the job and is highly-regarded in the NFL, being the Bears' defensive coordinator in 2021.

As for the offensive side of the ball, Payton will call plays as he did for 15 seasons in New Orleans. Former Saints quarterbacks coach and Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi appears to be a top candidate to be on Payton's staff in some capacity, but the Broncos have not requested interviews for their offensive coordinator opening.

Payton is expected to hire former Saints offensive lineman Zach Strief as his offensive line coach, according to NFL Network. Strief spent the past two seasons as the Saints' assistant offensive line coach and played 12 seasons in New Orleans.