Jared Bednar does not hesitate to answer when asked: Should Cale Makar be in consideration for the Norris Trophy?

“No question. I feel like he’s earned it,” Bednar said Friday after the Colorado Avalanche’s 3-1 home win over the Coyotes. “Most important time of the year, coming down the stretch, what he’s doing to help our team get to where we’re trying to go — that’s what the Norris is about.”

Makar’s candidacy as the NHL’s best defenseman, an award he claimed last season, is predictable when you consider his reputation. Last week the NHLPA’s annual player survey — a league-wide vote among players — had Makar listed as the NHL’s best defenseman.

Makar said: "When you're respected by your peers like that, I'm obviously very humbled and honored for that. At the end of the day, it’s just a poll. But it’s cool to see that recognition.”

Makar is surging for the Avalanche with 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) over his last nine games. He’s now averaging 1.14 points per game, higher than his regular-season clip last season (1.12). His value was especially evident in Friday’s win with two assists and the game-winning goal.

“You see what (Makar) does,” Bednar said. “He kind of starts taking over the game when we need one, or it’s a close game and he starts to push offensively. He can make things happen on his own, for his linemates and the other four guys on the ice. He helped drive that. ... That’s just him pushing to help our team have success and pushing offensively to make things happen.”

However, just last month, repeating as the Norris winner didn’t seem in Makar’s favor. He’s endured two rounds of concussion protocol and a lower-body injury that caused him to miss 11 combined games recently.

It’s the biggest knock on his chances to win the award for a second time in two seasons — or the reason why Makar should be considered. It’s all about perspective.

“He’s fought some injuries here and there and been in and out (of the lineup) a couple of times. It’s not always easy just jumping back in; especially a guy like Cale,” Bednar said. “We’ve seen it even in the start of the season. He fights the puck a little bit more and things don’t come as easily for him, even though he’s got the legs and the right intention. Then, as he starts to play more games, he just becomes more dangerous.”

Makar is simply thankful to be playing a familiar brand of hockey after multiple games off recently as a precaution to rehab a minor lower-body injury. His durability is critical if Colorado is to make another deep postseason run. The only player missing from the Avalanche’s star-studded defensive core is Josh Manson (lower body injury) with still no timetable on his return.

Makar, 24, continues etching his name into the Avalanche record books. His goal against Arizona — a long wrister through heavy net-front traffic — was the 19th game winner of Makar’s career. That surpassed Tyson Barrie for the most in franchise history for a defenseman.

Makar, humble to a fault, deflected praise for his recent play.

“I don’t know if it’s just me individually. It's just guys in general. Every line is giving us (production),” Makar said. “Especially on the back end, we’re trying to give (forwards) opportunities to score.”

What’s next: The Avalanche (42-23-6) get a rematch with the Arizona Coyotes (27-34-12), 1 p.m. Sunday (NHL Network/Altitude) at Mullett Arena.

BEST 'D' IN THE NHL? BREAKING DOWN NORRIS TROPHY CONTENDERS

Adam Fox (Rangers): 65 points (11 goals, 54 assists) over 72 games played (0.90 avg) … Winner of the 2020-21 Norris Trophy. … Currently on a six-game points streak.

Erik Karlsson (Sharks): 88 points (22 goals, 66 assists) over 72 games played (1.22 avg). … Two-time Norris Trophy winner and Las Vegas betting favorite this season. … In his 14th NHL season.

Cale Makar (Avalanche): 64 points (17 goals, 47 assists) over 56 games played (1.14 avg). … 2022 Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner. … Missed 11 games with injuries over the past two months.