Kyle Fredrickson, beat writer

Western Conference

Avs 4, Kraken 3: Get ready for a grueling seven-game series to open this Avalanche postseason. Anticipate mostly low-scoring games with Colorado pulling it out in dramatic fashion at home.

Stars 4, Wild 1

Golden Knights 4, Jets 2

Oilers 4, Kings 2

Eastern Conference

Bruins 4, Panthers 1

Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3

Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3

Devils 4, Rangers 2

Stanley Cup: Oilers over Bruins in 6

***

Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor

Western Conference

Avs 4, Kraken 1: Colorado's experience will show in this series as the Avs win in five games. Even with all the injuries, Colorado is the better team and will move on in its quest to repeat.

Stars 4, Wild 2

Golden Knights 4, Jets 1

Oilers 4, Kings 3

Eastern Conference

Bruins 4, Panthers 0

Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3

Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2

Devils 4, Rangers 2

Stanley Cup: Bruins over Avs in 7

***

Carson Field, sports reporter

Western Conference

Avs 4, Kraken 2: The Kraken have shown the ability to win on the road, but their playoff inexperience will limit them against the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Stars 4, Wild 3

Golden Knights 4, Jets 0

Kings 4, Oilers 3

Eastern Conference

Bruins 4, Panthers 1

Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3

Hurricanes 4, Islanders 1

Devils 4, Rangers 2

Stanley Cup: Bruins over Avs in 7

***

Paul Klee, sports editor

Western Conference

Avs 4, Kraken 1: Oh, boy. The best time in Denver sports is Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar in playoff mode. Without the bottomless depth of a year ago, this Avs run must be star-driven. The Avs roll past the Kraken and ultimately bump their head in the West finals.

Stars 4, Wild 1

Golden Knights 4, Jets 2

Oilers 4, Kings 1

Eastern Conference

Bruins 4, Panthers 0

Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3

Hurricanes 4, Islanders 1

Devils 4, Rangers 3

Stanley Cup: Bruins over Oilers in 5