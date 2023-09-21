ENGLEWOOD – After giving up 32 points in the final 32 minutes last Sunday against Washington, the Broncos next face the team that is No. 1 in the NFL in total offense. And they could be without several key defensive players.

Heading into Sunday’s game at Miami, the Broncos could be without safety Justin Simmons (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle), who did not practice Thursday for the second straight day. They definitely will be without outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), who did not practice Thursday and will miss his second straight game.

“It’s a next-up mentality,’’ outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper said after Thursday’s practice at the Centura Health Training Center. “Obviously, you want those guys out there. We want whoever we can, but if they can’t play the standard does not drop for us.”

Not having Simmons would be the biggest loss for 0-2 Denver. The eight-year veteran and former Pro Bowl selection is the Broncos’ leader on defense that has depth issues at safety.

Caden Sterns is on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the opener against Las Vegas. P.J. Locke is on injured reserve with a leg injury and must miss at least two more games.

Kareem Jackson will start at strong safety Sunday. If Simmons can’t play, the starting free safety will be second-year man Delarrin Turner-Yell, who played 29 snaps from scrimmage in the 35-33 loss to the Commanders. Those were the first regular-season defensive snaps in his NFL career.

“If you have Justin, it’s still hard to get them stopped,’’ Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said about facing the 2-0 Dolphins. “Our plan won’t change much (if Simmons doesn’t play). We have guys that we’ve hand picked to be on this team who are going to play for us. I have no issues with those guys. … I have no concerns about our safety depth.”

Against the Commanders, Jackson was ejected late in the first half following a penalized hit. There was some thought that Jackson, who had been fined for a penalized hit against the Raiders, might be suspended as a repeat offender, but he wasn’t.

Turner-Yell replaced Jackson after his ejection but was injured in the fourth quarter. Essang Bassey, who has been the team’s primary nickel back, then finished the game at safety.

Against the Dolphins, Bassey could be the No. 3 safety if Simmons can’t play. The Broncos also have rookie safety JL Skinner on the 53-man roster. But he has been inactive the first two games. Another option for Sunday could be to elevate Devon Key from the practice squad.

Carries at running back

In the opener against Las Vegas, starter Javonte Williams had 13 of Denver’s 21 carries by running backs. And reserve Samaje Perine got the other eight. But Williams had a much higher percentage of the load in Week 2 against Washington.

Williams had 12 of the Broncos’ 14 carries by running backs and gained 44 yards. Meanwhile, Perine had just one attempt for four yards and Jaleel McLaughlin didn’t get a second carry after he looked good on a five-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Fullback Michael Burton also had one attempt for three yards.

So what gives? Is Williams, who has returned after suffering a season-ending knee injury last October, going to get the bulk of the carries now? Or is there a plan in place for more work for Perine and McLaughlin?

“It’s just the rotation of the game and the way it went,’’ offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of the game against the Commanders. “I think after two games, it’s not a big enough sample size to draw a bunch of conclusions. I think as it goes on and you get a bigger sample size, you’ll see that balanced out a little bit more.”

Briefly

The Dolphins might not have wide receiver Jaylen Waddle after he suffered a concussion last Sunday at New England. Waddle, who had 1,356 yards receiving in 2022 and has eight catches for 164 yards this season, has not practiced since the injury. … The Broncos on Thursday upgraded tackle Garett Bolles, who was limited in practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, to being a full participant. … Denver defensive end Zach Allen said it’s “definitely tough” facing Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa because he gets the ball out so quickly. “You can win as quick as you want (against an offensive lineman) but if gets the ball out fast, there’s nothing you can really do besides get your hands up and try to get (a deflection),’’ Allen said. … Broncos special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica said punter Riley Dixon “is right in that conversation” to be a Pro Bowl punter. Dixon is averaging 42.8 yards per punt gross and 41.0 net. “Riley is good,’’ Kotwica said.