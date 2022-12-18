BOULDER — This one meant a lot to Tad Boyle.
The usually even-keeled coach of the Buffs got a little emotional after Sunday afternoon’s 88-77 win over Northern Colorado — not because it was his 261st win at CU, tying him for first all-time with Russell “Sox” Walseth — but because five former players were in attendance and served as a reminder as to just how far he’s come in his coaching career.
People may forget because Boyle is in his 13th season in Boulder, but his only other head coaching gig was at UNC. In the last of his four seasons in Greeley, Boyle guided the Bears to a 25-8 record and a second place finish in the Big Sky. That season led him to CU and it’s where he’s been ever since. But Boyle doesn’t forget where he came from and the names of the players who helped him along the way. The specific five in attendance on Sunday were Neal Kingman, Devon Beitzel, Will Figures, Terry Anderson and Taylor Montgomery.
“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for those five guys and other guys like them that played their tails off for the Bears, just like those kids did tonight,” an emotional Boyle said. “When you see players that you're thankful for number one having coached them and now you see them and they’re all grown, they’ve got wives, they’ve got kids, they’re all successful, they’ve got good jobs, it’s really heartwarming. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Northern Colorado and players like those five.”
It’s not far-fetched to think Boyle will feel the same way about some of his current players when he sees them in a decade.
Two of those players — Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson — led the way once again as the Buffs picked up their third win in a row.
Da Silva was coming off a career-high 25 points in the win over North Alabama just a few days ago and he one-upped himself on Sunday, posting a new career-high with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field also grabbing eight rebounds.
The junior from Germany has increased his points per game average to near 15 in December and has definitely taken the step forward many expected when Jabari Walker left for the NBA after last season.
“Coaches love players that have confidence and Tristan’s got it,” Boyle said. “I think Tristan’s playing himself into a really confident player, not that he wasn’t before, but now you can just tell his demeanor on the floor is a little bit different. He’s a special talent. We knew that when we recruited him and now it’s nice to see in his junior year he’s starting to come into that player.”
Simpson had easily his most efficient game of the season with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also had just one turnover to four assists as he continued his ascension into the upper echelon of point guards in the country.
The Buffs also got a boost off the bench as guards Julian Hammond III and Javon Ruffin combined for 23 points, hitting some big shots as CU began to pull away in the second half.
“The thing about this team, it might be Julian and [Ruffin] tonight, it might be Jalen [Gabiddon] and Ethan [Wright] the next game,” Boyle said. “We need more than just two or three or four guys. It’s a team effort.”
Boyle will have a chance to take sole possession of the all-time wins record on Thursday night when CU hosts Southern Utah to close out the non-conference slate. Maybe he’ll get a little self-indulgent after that one, but that’s not likely given how he’s conducted himself throughout his entire tenure in Boulder. Plus, he still knows Walseth will have something he won’t even long after the record belongs to Boyle — Sox’s name is on the court.
“I never got the opportunity to meet him, unfortunately, but I’ve met many members of his family, who are season ticket holders to this day [and] have been since the day I got here and even previous to my being here,” Boyle said. “Sox was a special man and I’m honored to be in his company.”