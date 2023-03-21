PEORIA, Ariz. • Gabriel Hughes stood on the top step of the Rockies' dugout on Monday night and took a deep breath.

Then he struck out the top of the Dodgers' order in 12 pitches, sending two looking and one swinging. He looked like a veteran when, in reality, Hughes, the Rockies' 2022 first-round draft pick, was actually just a Low-A player getting his game action of the spring. He didn't even meet catcher Elias Díaz until right before first pitch.

Hughes didn't look, or act, outmatched.

Hughes went on to strike out four in three innings in his first career major league spring training game. He won't be with the Rockies this year. Probably not next year, either. The team, though, decided to throw him into the mix anyway and did the same with 2021 pick Jaden Hill on Tuesday against the Padres. Hill struck out one and gave up a run in two innings.

The results won't matter long-term. They'll get buried at the bottom of their stat pages as they move along in their careers. But for both Hughes and Hill, this was an important steppingstone and a critical development milestone to check off.

"It was incredible. It feels like making your debut," Hughes said on Monday after his outing. "As soon as I got off the field, I looked around and was like 'OK. I did it. One step, onto the next."

To be successful, teams needs to find solid starting pitching any way they can. The Rockies have not had success getting free-agent starters to come pitch at altitude, instead relying on their own system to produce arms.

Their position talent, the group that the Rockies feel will lead them back to the playoffs, is on the edge of the majors. They need pitching, though, and they are still years behind. A generation of starters didn't play out as they had hoped, with Ryan Rolison, Peter Lambert, Chris McMahon and Sam Weatherly's paths sidetracked because of injuries. Their careers aren't over, but their journeys are difficult and filled with roadblocks.

But this next wave, headlined by Hughes and Hill, is on its way. They ended last season in Low-A, and Jordy Vargas and Joe Rock aren't too far ahead of them.

There are many steps still before any of them get a plane ticket to Denver.

Hughes is getting used to throwing a changeup, a pitch that will play well at Coors Field. He started playing around with it two years ago, knowing he needed a third pitch if he was going to make it at the next level. It's still a work in progress — he threw only a few couple on Monday night.

Perhaps most importantly, though, Hughes needs to learn how to breathe on the mound. His stat line on his second inning was clean, but he was leaving too many pitches up in the zone.

"I was really amped up and trying to follow up that first inning," he said. "But striking everyone out again, that's not going to work and that's not going to play. Going forward, I have things to work on and that's one of them, just breathing and staying in control."

Hill, meanwhile, is just now starting his professional career. The Rockies took a chance on him in the 2021 draft, selecting a player who had just gotten Tommy John surgery and was facing an uncertain future.

The Rockies may have also gotten extremely lucky.

Hill was projected to be a top pick in the draft before he hurt his elbow right before the 2021 draft. If he hadn't, though, he may not have been available by the time the Rockies got to pick.

His recovery from Tommy John was slow, as is typical with the surgery, and he spent the rest of 2021 and most of 2022 rehabbing at the Rockies complex in Arizona. He made it back to the mound quicker than anyone anticipated and was able to sneak in three outings with Low-A Fresno at the end of last season. Hill, under a strict pitch count, struck out 14 in 7.1 innings.

On Tuesday, the Rockies initiated Hill to major league spring training. He faced Trent Grisham, Luis Campusano and David Dahl in his first inning, needing only six pitches to retire the trio. In his next inning, Hill used his signature changeup to get six-time All-Star Manny Machado to strikeout swinging. Rockies executives have raved about Hill's changeup since the day he was drafted, already declaring it the best in the organization.

"I like the poise," manager Bud Black said after the game. "I just like the overall confidence that he showed tonight."

Hill and Hughes are both expected to start the season in High-A. These two nights, insignificant to most, will be outings they remember after what the Rockies hope is a long, successful career.

A starting pitcher doesn't typically stay at the game after their spring outings, most out the door the second they are done. But both Hughes and Hill stayed in the dugout, wanting to get the full experience of being with the major league squad.

When the game ended on Monday, Hughes remained on the field, not wanting the night to be over yet. He signed autographs until every fan had left the stadium. Then he stood there alone, looking around the empty stadium.

He'll probably be back on that mound next spring. But for now, he wanted one last glimpse at what his future could look like before he retreated back to the minor league side.