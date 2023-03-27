PHOENIX — Earlier this month, the Oscars were handed out. But there also has been plenty of bad film lately that has been viewed.

Just ask Sean Payton.

At the NFL owners meetings Monday, the Broncos' first-year coach was asked about inheriting quarterback Russell Wilson. He was complimentary of Wilson’s career but didn’t deny it was no fun watching Wilson and Denver’s offense last season.

“I’ve watched with every one of you the season that took place a year ago. ... There’s probably a little bit of dirt on a lot of people’s hands,’’ Payton said of Denver going 5-12 last season. “When you win five games, it is what it is and I don’t think I need to elaborate any more. It wasn’t good. It wasn’t good on offense. That’s for sure. And it was hard film to watch.”

Wilson, of course, slipped significantly in his first Denver season after an impressive 10-year run with Seattle. In speaking in general about Wilson on Monday, Payton, whose previous head-coaching stint was a 15-season run in New Orleans, called him “super competitive” said he’s “won at a high level” and that he “moves well.”

Still, the Broncos have spent the first two weeks of free agency trying to get help to turn around Wilson and fix what general manager George Paton called Monday an "offense (that) was broke last year." And strides have definitely been made to help a team that ranked 32nd and last in the NFL in scoring offense.

The Broncos first locked up right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract and left guard Ben Powers to a four-year, $52 million deal. To further help the offense they signed running backs Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr., wide receiver Marquez Callaway, fullback Michael Burton, tight end Chris Manhertz and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Monday, Payton and Paton both offered thanks to Denver’s ownership group for being willing to spend the big bucks to land McGlinchey and Powers right out of the gate in free agency.

“We were aggressive and had a plan, and I felt like we executed that plan. ... That was huge to get both those guys and all our free-agent class,’’ Paton said. “But especially on the offensive line.”

As for the Stidham signing, that gives the Broncos a fallback option if Wilson doesn’t bounce back from his rugged 2022. While Payton is optimistic Wilson will turn things around, he did say Stinham has what it takes to be a starting quarterback at some point in his NFL career.

“There were a handful of No. 2s that either I have worked with, or we felt comfortable with,'' Payton said of Stidham being signed to a two-year, $10 million deal to be Wilson’s backup after three seasons with New England and one with Las Vegas.

"In this case, I think he’s a No. 2 whose arrow is moving in a direction where we feel like he can become an NFL starter in our league," Payton said. "The evaluation was pretty crystal clear for all of us. I think he's someone that's going to be great in the room. He's smart. Quietly, that was an important signing for us.”

Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee after last season, and is expected to be ready for offseason drills, which get underway April 11. Paton said the Broncos have “no concern” about what he called a “minor procedure” performed “right after the season.”

A much more serious injury situation involves wide receiver K.J. Hamler, who recently suffered a torn pectoral muscle while working out. He is expected to be out from four to six months, which means he could miss all of training camp.

“We’ll wait and see what the doctors and the trainers (say) and the rehab, and see how that goes,’’ Paton said. “We’ll see kind of when he comes back.”

It will help Wilson if the Broncos can mount a much better run game. When Payton was asked about wanting an impactful running game, he simply said, “I’m in favor of it.”

But Paton said the Broncos still don’t know when top running back Javonte Williams will return from a serious knee injury suffered last October. For now, Perine will provide insurance and Paton didn’t rule out Denver re-signing free agent Latavius Murray.

“Samaje, he can be a starter,” Paton said. “He’s good on first, second down. He’s good on third down. He has really good hands. He’s solid in protection. And we like Latavius. We’ll see where that goes.”

Put it all together, and the Broncos hope it won’t be tough to watch film of their 2023 offense.