DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche received a major lift Friday night with the return of a star player from injury.
Welcome back, Valeri Nichushkin.
Yet his presence ultimately failed to jumpstart the struggling Avs in a 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers at Ball Arena. In the shootout, J.T. Compher and Mikko Rantanen missed for Colorado. Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin cashed in their chances for New York.
The Avalanche have now dropped four games in a row. But coach Jared Bednar is confident that Friday’s defeat showed signs of progress with an injury-depleted roster.
“Our execution was way better tonight, especially on the attack,” Bednar said. “Overtime was well managed by our group. I thought smart but still in attack mode. We had three really good looks in overtime to win the game but couldn’t get one by (Rangers’ goalie Igor Shesterkin).”
Nichushkin skated on the top line with Rantanen and Alex Newhook. Nichushkin finished with three shots on goal over 22:02 of ice time. He declined a postgame interview in the Avalanche dressing room.
“I thought (Nichushkin) was a little rusty fighting to get his legs,” Bednar said. “There wasn’t a lot of time to mimic body contact and grind. He got in a couple of practices. … The details were OK. He’s always going to check and play the right way. But he didn’t look like he had the jump that he normally would have, which is understandable.
“I expect him to get better every game.”
Nichushkin signed a big contract in the summer (8 years, $49 million) and dominated to begin the season. The towering winger bullied his way to seven goals and five assists — in only seven games — building his case as Colorado’s most prolific offensive threat. That all changed when Nichushkin required early November ankle surgery. He missed the next 17 games.
Nichushkin resumed skating last week and slowly ramped up practice physicality toward his Friday return. The team dearly missed its dynamic two-way power forward. His comeback sparked some life for the injury-ridden Avalanche.
Colorado took a 1-0 lead late in the first period when Rantanen slapped a one-timer past Igor Shesterkin. Nichushkin didn’t get an assist. But his perfect positioning on the play, screening Shesterkin at the net front, made the goal possible.
Mikko Rantanen buries the tic-tac-toe passing play off the draw, Avalanche take the early 1-0 lead!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/BBIp6tKKKw— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 10, 2022
“He was a huge addition tonight,” defenseman Cale Makar said of Nichushkin. “We felt like a more complete team. Everyone was working as a collective whole tonight.”
GAMER BOX
Rangers 2, Avalanche 1 (SO)
What happened: The Avalanche lost in a shootout to drop their fourth consecutive game.
What went right: Valeri Nichushkin made his return to the lineup following a month-long absence from ankle surgery. Mikko Rantanen put the Avs ahead 1-0 with a one-timer in the first period assisted by Alex Newhook and Sam Girard. The Avs dominated the shots on goal differential: 42 to 29. Colorado’s third and fourth lines played well.
What went wrong: The Avalanche failed to score on their lone power-play chance. New York tied the game, 1-1, in the second period with a Braden Schneider goal. In the shootout, J.T. Compher and Mikko Rantanen missed for Colorado. Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored for New York.
Between the pipes: Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 28-of-29 saves. His former teammate in New York, Igor Shesterkin, stopped 41 of the 42 shots he faced against Colorado.
What’s next: The Avalanche (13-10-2) travel Sunday to face the St. Louis Blues.