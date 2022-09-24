Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and community members gathered this morning at the Weld County Jail in Greeley for the processional leading to memorial service of Weld County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz. The service, which is closed to the public and media, will be at the Foundations Church in Loveland at 10 a.m.

Hein-Nutz died while driving her motorcycle to work last Sunday evening and being struck after a car failed to stop at a sign. The driver fled the scene, but was later arrested and faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

“The Hein-Nutz family will be escorted to Foundations Church from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office in a multi-agency law enforcement procession,” Joseph Moylan, Weld Sheriff’s spokesman, said in a release. “Several deputies and professional staff members will ride their motorcycles in Deputy Hein-Nutz’s honor.”

It’s the second funeral and procession for a fallen Colorado peace officer in less than two weeks. On Sept. 16, Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff was laid to rest after a procession that drew police from as far as Utah. He was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Arvada.

The procession is scheduled to depart at 8:45 a.m. from the jail, 2110 O St. in Greeley. The route is as follows:

West on O Street to North 25th Avenue.

South on North 25th Avenue to F Street.

West on F Street to North 35th Avenue.

South on North 35th Avenue to West 10th Street (U.S. 34 Business in Greeley).

West on West 10th Street to U.S. 34.

West on U.S. 34 (East Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland) to North Denver Avenue.

South on North Denver Avenue to East 13th Street.

West on East 13th Street to Des Moines Avenue.

North on Des Moines Avenue to Foundations Church parking lot.

“We welcome the public to line portions of the procession route if they would like to pay their respects to Deputy Hein-Nutz,” Moylan said. “We’d like to thank the community for their continued support during this tragedy and for respecting the family’s privacy.”

After the funeral, Hein-Nutz’s remains will be taken to her hometown of Bismarck, N.D. for a private family burial.

Foundations Church will live-stream the funeral on its website.