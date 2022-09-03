The AFC West is the NFL Best.
But which team will be the best-est?
The Chiefs, the Chargers, the Raiders and the Broncos are genuine challengers for the NFL playoffs. While only one will win the division, the other three are wild card contenders. Conceivably, all four could advance to the postseason. Realistically, though, two or even three will make it.
Only problem is they must play 18 intra-division games against four of the league’s top dozen elite quarterbacks – Patrick Mahomes (2), Justin Herbert (5), Russell Wilson (8) and Derek Carr (12).
This division is not some NFL Least, where the quarterbacks are Dak Prescott (7), Jalen Hurts (15), Carson Wentz (21) and Daniel Jones (30).
The NFC West foursome, the AFC West opponents this year, includes Matthew Stafford (10) and Kyler Murray (13), but Trey Lance remains an unknown quality and Geno Smith is a known journeyman. The AFC North has two treasured quarterbacks in Joe Burrow (6) of the Bengals and Lamar Jackson (9) of the Ravens, but DeShaun Watson didn’t play last year and will be suspended for 11 games this season? And Mitch Trubisky (28) was a backup in 2021 and could be again soon when rookie Kenny Pickett becomes the Steelers’ starter.
But, back to the AFC West/Best?
In my evaluation this is how the anticipated starters at every position and, backup running back and slot cornerback rate:
Quarterback – 1. Chiefs, Mahomes; 2. Chargers, Herbert; 3. Broncos, Wilson; 4. Raiders, Carr.
Running back –1. Broncos, Devontae Williams, Melvin Gordon III; 2. Austin Ekeler, Sony Michel; 3, Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon; 4. Raiders, Josh Jacobs, Zamir White.
Tight end – 1. Chiefs, Travis Kelce; 2. Raiders, Darren Waller; 3. (tie) Chargers, Gerald Everett; 4. Broncos, Albert Okwuegbunam.
Wide receiver – 1. Raiders, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfroe; 2. Chargers, Mike Williams, Kennan Allen; 3. Broncos, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy; 4. Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling.
Left tackle – 1. Chargers, Rashawn Slater; 2. Raiders, Kolton Miller. 3. Broncos, Garett Bolles; 4. Chiefs, Orlando Brown Jr.
Left guard – 1. Chiefs, Joe Thuney; 2. Chargers, Matt Feller; 3. Broncos, Dalton Risner; 4. Raiders, Dylan Parham.
Center – 1. Chargers, Corey Lansley; 2. Chiefs, Creed Humphrey; 3. Raiders, Andrew James; 4 Broncos, Lloyd Cushenberry.
Right guard – 1, Chiefs, Trey Smith; 2. Chargers, Zion Johnson; 3. Broncos, Quinn Meinerz; 4. Raiders, Lester Cotton Sr.
Right tackle – 1. Broncos, Billy Turner; 2. Chiefs, Andrew Wylie; 3. Chargers, Trey Pipkins III.; 4. Raiders, Jermaine Eluemunor.
Defense:
Edge rushers: 1. Chargers, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack; 2. Broncos, Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory; 3. Raiders, Chandler Jones, Maxx Crosby; 4. Chiefs, Frank Clark, George Karlaftis.
Defensive linemen – 1. Broncos, Dre’Mont Jones, D.J. Jones, DeShawn Williams; 2. Chiefs, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Mike Danna; 3. Chargers, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Morgan Fox; 4. Raiders, Bilal Nichols, Jonathan Hankins.
Linebackers – 1. Broncos, Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith; 2. Chargers, Kyle Van Noy, Drue Tranquill; 3. Chiefs, Rick Bolton, Willie Gay; 4. Raiders, Denzel Perryman, Jayson Brown, Divine Deablo.
Cornerbacks – 1. Chargers, J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel, Bryce Callahan; 2. Broncos, Pat Surtain, Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams 3. Chiefs, Rasad Fenton, Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed; 4. Raiders, Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett, Nate Hobbs.
Safeties: 1. Broncos, Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson; 2, Chargers, Derwin James, Nasir Adderly; 3. Chiefs, Justin Reid, Juan Thornhill; 4. Raiders, Tre’von Moehrig, Johnathan Abraham.
In my scoring system the highest-ranked players, positions and units receive 4 points, followed by 3, 2, 1. On offense the Chiefs rank first in four positions judged, followed by the Chargers and the Broncos with two each. The Broncos were tops at running back and right tackle. The Raiders ranked No. 1 at only one position of offense – wide receiver. The Chargers had 27 points, the Chiefs 26, the Broncos 21 and the Raiders 17.
Defensively, the Broncos graded first in defensive line, linebackers and safeties and second in edge rushers and cornerbacks. The Chiefs and the Chargers each made No 1. in one area and the Raiders none. The Broncos had 18 points to 13 for the Chiefs and the Chargers and just six for the Raiders.
Overall the Chargers ended up with 40 points, the Broncos and the Chiefs 39 and the Raiders 23.
The talent starting the season in the AFC West is evenly distributed in Los Angeles, Denver and Kansas City. Not so much for Las Vegas.