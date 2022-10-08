In Russ We Trust?
The coach can’t make up his mind. The legions of Broncos fanatics are undecided. And Russell Wilson suffers with an injured shoulder that could be more serious than suspected and requires an injection.
Meanwhile, the anesthetizing, maladroit Broncos are on pace to become one of the franchise’s most reprehensible scoring offenses in more than a half century.
And their 2022 record could end up 7-10, the worst since way back in, uh, 2021.
The despicable defeat on Thursday night to the Colts duplicated the Broncos’ only other 12-9 loss, in Minnesota on a Monday night 44 years ago.
As fingers point, George Paton must accept responsibility for his Nathaniel Hackett-Russell Wilson stratagem. John Elway and Joe Ellis, vague consultants, and the Walton-Penner ownership can’t be blamed for this chaotic circumstance. GM George hired Hackett and traded for Wilson, and both have been Broncos busts so far.
After the Broncos bowed to the Dolts in a shocking overtime, Hackett said he wanted to put the plays and the ball in Wilson’s hands attached to a wounded right shoulder. The quarterback threw two interceptions and finally flung an incomplete pass into the end zone to Courtland Sutton when K.J. Hamler was free as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s bird. When Hamler wasn’t the recipient, he hurled his helmet, then said later to the NFL Network: “I could have walked in.’’
Hackett chose not to win the game in regulation with a field goal because of his faith in his quarterback. However, in the opening game of the season Hackett didn’t have belief in Wilson on a fourth-and-five, choosing to order a field goal try of 64 yards, which would have been only the third successful, second-longest kick in the NFL – in 41 attempts.
The rookie coach keeps analyzing, apologizing and realizing that his mistakes have led to the Broncos’ 2-3 record rather than 4-1.
The Broncos remain last in the league in Red Zone touchdowns at 21.43 percent while the Titans, a future Broncos opponent, is converting 90 percent. The Colts are 32nd in points per game at 13.5, and the Broncos’ average is 15.
The Broncos have scored five offensive touchdowns in five games, and the defense scored one touchdown. The offense had two touchdowns against the Raiders and none against the Colts.
Surely the Broncos, who have 13 field goals, will score touchdowns more regularly in the remaining dozen games. But, then, the Broncos have played two of the worst four defenses in the league – Seattle and Houston – and managed just two touchdowns. The Broncos’ offense is without its starting running back and left tackle, and the right tackle and right guard positions have featured a mixture.
The Broncos’ defense, fourth overall in the league, has permitted only 14.6 points per game. Another touchdown by Las Vegas was on the Melvin Gordon fumble. Without the defense, which has lost starters at safety, cornerback and outside linebacker, the Broncos would be 0-5.
Hackett no longer is doing funny media conferences, but Wilson still is offering his Alfred E. Neuman “What, Me Worry?’’ confidence routine. Paton is saying nothing publicly.
At the current rate, the Broncos would score 255 points in 17 games. That total would be in range with the Broncos from 1961-71 when, in six different seasons, they scored from 196 (’66), averaging 14 points a game, to 255 (’68), and they were playing a 14-game regular season schedule.
Because of the Broncos’ offensive ineffectiveness during that era, five coaches were dismissed. Four were fired in season. The past two Broncos coaches were fired at the conclusion of the 2018 and 2021 seasons because of the team’s offensive anguishes.
Beware, Hackett.
The other two finalists for the Broncos were Dan Quinn and Kevin O’Connell. Quinn was the one candidate of the original 10 who had previous experience as a head coach, including one season reaching the Super Bowl. He seemed to be the favorite in Denver. Instead, Quinn returned to Dallas, where his defense has been even stronger than Denver’s and the Cowboys are 3-1. O’Connell’s Vikings also are 3-1. Two other first-year coaches own 3-1 marks.
If the Broncos don’t improve in the next game with the Chargers, Hackett will be confronted with at least eight more potential failures.
Can the Broncos’ brain trust of Paton, Hackett and Wilson be trusted?