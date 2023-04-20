In a shocking revelation Thursday Payton & Paton each stated the Broncos will draft the BAP - "best available player."

Unless they trade up the two will not draft any players, best or available, in the first and second rounds.

Based on Sean Payton’s draft history with the Saints from 2006-2021 (with one season off) and George Paton’s 2021-2022 drafts with the Broncos, the franchise may not even pick in the third or fourth rounds, either.

The NFL draft is next Thursday-Friday-Saturday in Kansas City, of all places. Denver has been turned down twice as a host for the event in downtown.

The Broncos possess back-to-back selections at 67 and 68 in the third round, No. 108 in the fourth round, then the 139th choice in the fifth round and 195 in the sixth. They have nothing in the seventh round and five overall because of Paton trades, including the epic deal for Russell Wilson, and the acquisition of Payton’s rights from the Saints.

The coach and the general manager held a league-mandated media meeting, but the Broncos made sure the 50 of us were not in the same room, and maybe in another zip code, for the Zoom video conference call. They talked for 49 minutes before Payton, not Paton, announced the pre-draft discussion was the longest ever, and only one more question would be allowed. Neither said good-bye, but may have thought good riddance.

Payton, who certainly was in control Thursday, was in the media himself last year. Perhaps Payton, Paton and Penner (Greg the CEO) will be fan friendlier.

During the P’s Q&A the two pirouetted around the topic of trading draft picks up or down, especially since the Broncos will not participate the first evening, not early the second night and not often over the three-day span.

The most important disclosure of the hour-long, hard-hitting session was that Payton has lost money on the golf course to John Elway, who is the superior player, the coach admitted. Elway recently told me he once shot 67 (from the members tees) at Augusta National Golf Club. Payton didn’t say where they play and share breakfast with the likes of Wayne Gretzky, or exactly where they live in Idaho. I can report they own neighboring homes in Coeur D’Alene. Despite retiring as an outside consultant, John retains an office at Dove Valley where Paton and Payton, but not Peyton Manning, are intensely studying with the scouts, assistant coaches and the analytical staff on the draft daily.

Payton offered that he did not remember the Saints having as few choices. I could have helped him. In 2016 Payton drafted four players, and again in 2020 the Saints, after trades, also selected only four players.

He is accustomed to this. Not so Paton in his two drafts as Broncos GM. His manipulations resulted in 10 picks in 2021, then nine last year. Both indicated that trades next week would depend on circumstances and players.

But don’t anticipate the Broncos boldly elevating into the first round, and most likely not to the second round. Paton and Payton seem to like the 67-68 combo. Basically, the Broncos can own the NFL podium for 10 minutes straight (a five-minute limit on third round picks) if no trade is completed.

However, Payton and Mickey Loomis, the general manager in New Orleans, obviously had a philosophy of wheeling and dealing. In 15 years together they pulled off 31 trades that included draft choices. They didn’t value draft picks as highly as other teams. The pair produced two world-class third round selections in tight end Jimmy Graham in 2010 and running back Alvin Kamara in 2017.

Paton has negotiated four in-draft trades in his two years (without coaches Vic Fangio and Nathaniel Hackett having final decisions). His third-round choices were guard Quinn Meinerz and tight end Greg Dulcich.

The Broncos definitely will do deals.

I would have asked a question Thursday if I could have found the emoji hand button. “Who are you drafting in the third round?’’ They would have declined politely to answer.

Here is my answer: Edge rusher Byron Young of Tennessee and tight end Luke Musgrave of Oregon State, who both have visited Broncos headquarters, will be the best available players.