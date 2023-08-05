Ding-dong, Pac-4 is dead.

The conference imploded.

Meanwhile, The Bigger 16 is alive and, well, the great and powerful.

Wicked Which of the West for the Colorado Buffaloes’ rival?

TCU, BYU, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor or Texas Tech?

The East is least. Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston.

This all seems out of an L. Frank Baum children’s fantasy novel.

Do Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State now join the Mountain West or the Big Sky? Will Colorado State, Air Force Academy, Northern Colorado and Wyoming be invited to join the conference formerly known as the Pac-12?

Who would have thought the Big 12, seemingly on life support after the defections of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, would sign a six-year, $2.28 billion contract with ESPN and FOX Sports while the Pac-12 would end up having to negotiate a TV deal with iPhone?

Is it possible that CU and Utah play their last games of this season and in the Pac-12 or 4 against each other Nov. 25, then play their first conference games in the Big 12 or 16 against each other Sept. 28, 2024?

In my first year in Colorado, 1974, I wrote a column for the Rocky Mountain News predicting that one day college football would be divided into Super Conferences.

A half century later, in 2024, the NCAA will have the 18-team Big Ten, the 16-team Southeastern Conference, the 16-team Big 12 and a 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference (unless Florida State leaves for parts unknown).

The Power 5 will be reduced next year to the Power 4 and the late Pac-12, which probably will become as extinct as the Southwest and the Western Athletic conferences.

Schools are following the players into transfer portals. The so-called Pac-12 now has lost UCLA, USC, CU, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State and a reluctant Utah. Not only in football, but basketball and such spring sports as baseball, softball, volleyball and sailing.

Does Stanford unite with the Ivy League?

On the local front, who will become the Buffaloes’ primary rival now? We established in the past week that the Broncos’ bitter rivals are no longer the Raiders or the Chiefs, but the Jets.

Of course, the Cornhuskers were the Buffs’ dreaded adversaries back to 1898, even though Nebraska always considered Colorado garden tools – until Bill McCartney circled the game in red and started humiliating the Huskers. But when they split up – with Nebraska moving to the Big Ten and the Buffaloes to the Pac-12 – they stopped meeting. They last played in 2019 (a 34-10 CU overtime victory) and will play again in the home opener in Boulder Sept 9 with a kickoff at 9 a.m. (a time that has caused the Pac-12 one of its myriad troubles). Nevertheless, that rivalry is history.

Colorado-Utah has become the “rivalry’’ in marketing only since both transferred to the Pac-12, but the designation was contrived. The two adjacent states’ real rivalry is between ski slopes in Park City and Vail.

CU and who?

Even though the Utes (what’s a Ute?) and the Buffs each will be in the new, improved Big 16 and confront every season in the West Division, the conference rivals will be Utah and BYU, who despise each other more than the Conservative and Labour parties in England. Colorado is rival-less. Arizona has Arizona State; Oregon has Washington; Baylor has TCU (Revivalry); Kansas has Kansas State (Sunflower Showdown), and even though the state of Colorado touches Kansas, the teams won’t play every year, anyway.

Colorado never will create a rivalry with Central Florida (ye gads), Cincinnati or Houston. That’s like a rivalry with your distant third cousin. West Virginia and Colorado only share those two John Denver songs. Iowa State plays Kansas State in Farmageddon.

Who is left for CU? Oklahoma State. Do they play halfway in the Dodge City, Kansas, high school stadium? “Cowboys and Buffaloes Duel in The Dust?’’ Stillwater does not run deep.

The Buffs won’t have a rivalry except with teams from one state -- because all Coloradans hate Texans.

However, those CU games this season with left-behinders Oregon State, Washington State and Stanford could turn a bit gnarly.

The Pac-Whatever is about to become history.