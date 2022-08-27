It's evaluation time for the three young relievers.
With the season winding down, the Colorado Rockies are starting to formulate who they see as part of their future. They've already started that process, designating Robert Stephenson for assignment and picking up a new arm in Dinelson Lamet off waivers earlier this month. Stephenson was claimed by the Pirates on Saturday.
But for Justin Lawrence, Jake Bird and Lucas Gilbreath, the challenge now is finding their place, and sticking, in this bullpen.
Lawrence was the first to take the mound against the New York Mets on Saturday, taking over in the sixth after Kyle Freeland gave up two runs in five laboring innings. Lawrence gave up two singles, one of which could be blamed on defensive communication, and a run in the seventh.
Lawrence, who has spent the least time of the trio in the majors this season, came out firing triple digits on the radar gun when he first arrived on the scene a year ago. He throws from a lower arm slot and has worked on his delivery, which in turn has lowered his velocity a few ticks. He's now averaging 94-96 mph on his sinker. And his slider has improved.
"He's part of our future," manager Bud Black said to reporters in New York on Saturday. "I think Darryl and Justin have done a good job identifying some things within his delivery and a little bit of mindset about ball strike ratio, pitching principals, first pitch strike. It's not all about stuff all the time. He's got a big arm. Velocity is there, but it's more about the pitching. I think we are seeing a little bit of that.
Bird took over in the eighth for Lawrence, pitching a clean 1-2-3 inning. Bird was not a part of major league camp this past spring, but impressed so much that he was in the conversation from the start of the season for an early call-up. He got the nod in June, and hasn't lost the team's trust.
Bird has pitched 30 innings since his debut, giving up 16 earned runs although his walk rate is a tad high. He throws three pitches — a sinker, cutter and curveball — but is working on a adding a changeup to his arsenal.
Gilbreath has the most experience of the three. Saturday was a night off for the left-handed reliever. He had a rough start to the season, promoting him only to get sent back to Triple-A for a few weeks. But Gilbreath has hit his stride as of late. The Rockies are now using him in more high-leverage situations.