Denver residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 93. 

Denver residents could be in for record-setting heat on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 98 degrees, the weather service predicts. A light and variable wind could reach 8 mph in the afternoon.

The hottest Sept. 6 on record in Denver was in 2020, when the mercury topped out at 97 degrees, according to NWS data.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday:  Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

