Denver's forecast shows a 50% chance of rain throughout the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Storms are most likely to hit between 3-10 p.m. Some storms could be severe with large hail and some tornadoes possible.

The high is expected to reach 79 and the low could drop to around 57. Winds are expected to range from 5-13 mph.

"One last cool day before summer returns," the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming north 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.