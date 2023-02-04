Saturday will likely see cloudy skies in the morning that will decrease throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high will be around 58 with some wind throughout the day ranging from 6-13 mph and some gusts up to 20 mph. In the evening, temperatures will drop to around 25 with partly cloudy skies.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6-13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Monday: A 20% chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 8-11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.