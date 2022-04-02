In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Boulder didn't have much to say about Saturday's forecast in the Denver area other than that it expected to be "warmer today."
Denver is projected to see partly sunny skies with a high near 70 degrees and relatively light winds, the weather service says. However, the warm forecast could mean a high risk of fire danger on the eastern plains.
Sunday's forecast calls for cooler weather, with temps in the 50s and a slight chance of rain after noon, the weather service says. That is followed by possibly more rain and a high near 66 degrees on Monday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5-7 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North northwest wind 6-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 5-13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy.