Downtown Denver

Photo description: Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Denver. 

 David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

Denver is forecast for sunny skies Wednesday and highs in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Expect sunny conditions and a high of 81 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range between 5 and 9 mph.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 81 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees. 

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees. 

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees. 

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast and a high of 77 degrees.