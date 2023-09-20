Denver is forecast for sunny skies Wednesday and highs in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny conditions and a high of 81 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range between 5 and 9 mph.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 81 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast and a high of 77 degrees.